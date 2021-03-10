Column: Dr. Seuss and 'cancel culture'

Here is a passage from an NBC News story describing some of his work: "In "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," a white man is shown using a whip on a man of color. In "If I Ran the Zoo," a white boy holds a large gun while standing on the heads of three Asian men. "If I Ran the Zoo" also features two men from Africa who are shirtless, shoeless and wearing grass skirts while holding an exotic animal."

On the other hand, some of Seuss’ works like "Horton Hears a Who" are stories preaching against bigotry.

"We live in a culture that is very polarizing. People want to know whether his work is racist or not. Some of his work is and some of it isn’t," said Philip Nel, a professor at Kansas State University who is considered an authority on all things Seuss.

When I chatted with Nel on Monday, he said when he heard that six Dr. Seuss books were no longer to be published he wasn’t surprised by which ones. Their content has long been a point of contention among scholars.

These are works that are being discontinued: "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

The news became public March 2 on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.