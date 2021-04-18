Column: Driving, and walking, the back roads

For the past couple of nights a barred owl has been keeping me company, sitting in a nearby tree, hooting eight times in a musical two bars: Hoo, hoo, hoo, hooooo. Hoo, hoo, hoo, hooooo.

Earlier a single Canadian goose flew over the house, chatting to herself, or me perhaps. She was headed straight west, toward a beautiful sunset, like something we’ve all wanted to do at some time or other, going back to the early days of the country. And today a lone turkey made her way across the field in front of my house that I’d recently mowed and that seemed to be to her liking, deliberately high stepping through the grass, her own music in her head.

Farm stores are starting to receive spring gardening material, fertilizer, soil, plants, etc. My wife used to enjoy putting out large orange clay pots with brightly colored annuals and I continued the tradition when she could no longer do it. I’ll likely not plant anything this year. It’s just not the same.

I keep thinking about the 49-year-old guy walking along a country road in the rain, thinking about how life can be very difficult for some, maybe more than difficult, perhaps impossible. I have been lucky, and I sure hope he was able to get one of those old trucks running.

Anyway, speaking of music, I heard the Doobie Brothers performing "Listen to the Music" on my car radio the other day and some of the lyrics felt just right. "Meet me in the country for a day. We’ll be happy, and we’ll dance. Oh, we’re gonna dance our blues away." Anytime you feel the need to dance your blues away feel free to look me up. I’m the old man with long gray hair, and I’ll meet you in the country.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

