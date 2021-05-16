Column: Driving the two-lanes, but not alone

RURAL AMERICA – It was a homemade sign in a yard along a busy suburban Chicago street that drew my attention. The sign read "YOU ARE NOT ALONE," and while I don’t know exactly what was going through the sign painter’s mind, I have to say that the message was comforting. For more than a year we have felt quite alone, cut off from others, cut off from ourselves. It’s a terrific sign, more effective than neon.

In addition to meeting family members in suburban Chicago, lately I’ve been driving the two lanes in eastern Iowa, listening to news on the radio, stunned by how our small towns have decayed, noting that in the yards of a couple of particularly sad homes flags are still flying for Donald Trump. The golden age of small towns in Iowa ended a half-century ago and I admit to some ambivalence about it. For many miles I drove parallel to train tracks where many Union Pacific engines were pulling hundreds of cars full of coal eastward and hundreds of stacked intermodal containers westward, which made me wonder where coal is being mined west of here.