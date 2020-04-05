Column: Drop conventions - permanently

Still, in just about every campaign season, we will hear predictions that this - finally! - will be the year in which we see a "brokered" convention. That bubble burst once again in 2020, when former Vice President Joe Biden cleaned up against Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Super Tuesday. The last convention that even went beyond a first ballot was the 1952 Democratic gathering that selected Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson.

Conventions don't do all that much to help bring about party unity, either.

When there has been a spirited contest for the nomination, conventions often become last-ditch opportunities for the losers to air their platforms and offer a sour reminder to their disappointed supporters of what could have been. Jimmy Carter had to chase Sen. Ted Kennedy around the Democratic convention stage to even get a handshake in 1980. Jesse Jackson's soaring oratory in 1988 only reminded people of how bland Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis was. Republican runner-up Pat Buchanan went full culture warrior at the 1992 GOP convention, doing what he could to erase the last traces of the kinder and gentler Republicanism of George H.W. Bush. And Sen. Ted Cruz, the second-place Republican finisher in 2016, pointedly withheld his endorsement of Donald Trump, telling the delegates, "Vote your conscience."