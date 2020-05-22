Column: Eastern Iowa Community College's plan to reopen its doors

Employees will undergo health screening upon entry, including temperature checks, and students will be welcomed on campus by appointment, checked-in, and provided education about safe behaviors required on campus. Face masks will be required to be worn at all times by all faculty, staff and students. The campuses will be physically arranged to ensure social distancing, plastic partitions for front-line reception and staff, metering of the number of individuals in any enclosed space at one time to no more than 10, ubiquitous access to hand sanitizing and wash stations, and frequent cleaning and sanitizing of campus facilities.

As the summer progresses and community health conditions improve, we will gradually increase staffing levels and hours of service, while also maintaining health and safety best practices. We anticipate a busy summer enrolling students for a fully operational Fall term, which will include courses and programs delivered in multiple online and face-to-face formats depending upon conditions at that time.

Our colleges provide critical services to the health of our communities, now more than ever. We provide a safe, local, low-cost and high-quality option for those needing to re-engage in pursuit of their educational goals. Following best practices and with the cooperation of our students, we are confident we can resume providing these essential services to change lives and grow our communities and economy safely. This is our commitment as the community's college, for there’s no place like EICC.

Don Doucette is the chancellor of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges.

