Column: Education changes expanding

Schools are designed to teach students, but ever since the pandemic hit, it’s been parents who have learned some hard lessons. They may welcome the fact that districts are finally beginning to open up, but many are also taking a more active role in their children’s education.

And states have been responding, with multiple legislatures undertaking one of the biggest expansions of school choice in history. For example:

• West Virginia. On March 29, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law the most expansive school choice program in the country, a nearly universal option for education savings accounts. It is the nation’s first universal education savings account program open to all children in the state.

Students who choose to participate will receive 100% of what the state would have spent on their education in their prior public school — approximately $4,600 per year — which they can use to pay for private school tuition, online learning, private tutoring and various other education services, products and providers.

• Kentucky. The state legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill to create the Bluegrass State’s first school choice program — tax credit-funded education savings accounts.