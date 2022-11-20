Column: Electioneering never stops

Even as the 2022 election dwindled to a close with lingering counts of absentee ballots and a December 6th do-over in Georgia, the presidential contest of 2024 was kicked off by Donald Trump’s announcement of his candidacy last Tuesday.

We seem to have morphed into an unending procession of campaigns which result in stalemates, in which little or nothing can be accomplished to public benefit. The revolting TV ads may have disappeared but electioneering never stops.

True, Congress was finally able to pass significant chunks of President Biden’s ambitious plan to address all of our major problems, but that tardy success appeared to be lost in the cacophony of political salesmanship. Votes for and against critical need seemed irrelevant in the frenzied push to achieve power.

The result: stalemate. Republicans gained a slim victory in the House of Representatives, while Senate Democrats held onto an even narrower majority. That means two years ahead of partisan head-butting and little legislation. And this in a time when government needs to move quickly on a number of major issues.

As expected, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the next day that she will withdraw from competition to lead Democrats in the next session of Congress. The brutal attack on her husband, by a man who came looking for her, was a major factor in her decision. She will remain a house member and will always be consequential.

Pelosi has long been the subject of vicious, sustained attacks by her Republican opponents. Her great sin has been her competence. In my long life, I have never known a more effective House Speaker. She never bent before the misogyny and was able to get the fractious Democrats in line to pass meaningful legislation.

Like Hilary Clinton, she was always the smartest, best-prepared person in the room; something many of her male colleagues found insupportable. Consequently, much money and energy were spent trying to turn them both into objects of hate and fear.

Pelosi’s putative successor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, has sacrificed much of his honor and credibility to become the next House Speaker. He recently visited Mar-a-Lago to pledge his continued fidelity, even as multiple Trump supporters are quietly easing away; most notably, Rupert Murdoch whose Fox media empire was critical in the former president’s success. McCarthy seems willing to keep Congress within Trump’s orbit.

In Announcing his presidential bid, Trump once again ignored the pleas of Republican strategists to postpone his declaration until after the Dec. 6th special senate election in Georgia. He has never put the party’s interests ahead of his own. And he has compelling reasons to be selfish.

He probably reasons that the Justice Department is less likely to indict a presidential candidate, no matter how strong a case they have against him. It just sounds too “Third World” to drag a political contender into court. It’s a gamble worth taking. There is also some urgency in getting into the ring first to discourage others from challenging him. Florida’s Ron DeSantis is a major threat.

It is estimated that Trump has some 110 million in his campaign fund: money he can spend as he chooses. Most expenditures appear to be for lawyers, who wisely demand their fees up front. (He is famous for refusing to pay his bills or fulfill contracts.) It is amazing to see how quickly his followers respond to his never-ending requests for money.

Before we get too far into the 2024 campaign, it is important to wind this one up. One lesson we can take from the slow count is how honest the system is. Mail-in, absentee, and military overseas votes are counted after election day ballots are tallied. It takes time get it all done and to be sure the results are checked and accurate.

No one who actually knows how our elections are conducted can doubt the results. There is close supervision at every step. Representatives of both parties keep close watch. Minor errors are quickly detected and corrected. If there are challenges, ballots are re-counted by hand.

The system, varied as it can be from state to state, works, we might not like the outcome, but we have no reason to doubt it.