Column: Embrace reforms first

SPRINGFIELD – When it comes to the proposed income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution, neither side is being particularly honest.

Sadly, that’s come to be expected in any political campaign, but it doesn’t make it any easier for voters to make an informed decision as they cast their votes before polls close Nov. 3.

What the proposal would do is move Illinois from its current flat income tax rate of 4.95 percent to a graduated income tax that takes a higher percentage of folk’s income as they earn more money.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other advocates of the change say it will lower taxes for 97 percent of Illinoisans and raise it for just 3 percent.

Maybe. But probably not the case for the long haul.

Here’s why — the rates aren’t included in the constitutional amendment. The amendment empowers the Illinois Legislature to set the rates at whatever it sees fit.

It is true that the Legislature has passed a measure setting rates that would very slightly reduce taxes for most people and jack it up for top earners. But — and this is a big but, folks — Illinois lawmakers could change rates at any time for anyone. So, the rates they are proposing almost certainly won’t be permanent.