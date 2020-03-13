Column: Empowering property taxpayers

Reducing the property burden is a priority for most Iowans. Cities and counties across Iowa are in the process of planning their budgets and holding public hearings. Government spending is at the heart of high property tax rates, and these budget hearings will not just establish what the city or county intends to spend, but also determine your future property tax bill. If property taxes are a concern it is imperative that taxpayers become an active participant in the local government budget process.

During the last legislative session, the legislature passed, and Governor Kim Reynolds signed a property tax accountability and transparency measure. This new law requires county and city (school districts were not included) governments to hold a public hearing if the proposed budget increases more than two percent above the previous year, and a supermajority vote for the increase to be enacted. This new two percent "soft cap" is meant to control the growth of property taxes and require local governments to provide more transparency within the local budget process.

The goal of this law is to not only require more accountability and transparency within local government spending but also prevent local governments from claiming windfalls from increased assessments. If assessments increase by 10 percent, it does not mean local governments should automatically receive a 10 percent budget increase.