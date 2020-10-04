Column: Ending Electoral College a bad idea

In the wake of the 2016 election, when Donald Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes but nevertheless was elected president because he received a majority in the Electoral College, there were many who want to get rid of the Electoral College and elect the person who wins the popular vote nationwide.
With some believing history could repeat itself, the issue is again receiving attention.
Before coming to hasty conclusions, it is worth recalling why the visionaries who drafted the U.S. Constitution opted to choose the president by vote of the Electoral College, rather than by popular vote.
Then, as now, there were underlying issues that came into play. One was how to balance the interests of voters in states with larger populations with those in states with smaller populations.
The drafters of the U.S. Constitution, for example, could have opted for a unicameral national legislature in which the number of representatives from each state would be determined by that state’s population. However, that would have stacked the deck in favor of states with larger populations.
The solution was going with a bicameral legislative body with two branches — the House of Representatives, where the number of representatives is determined by each state's population, and the Senate, where each state has two senators.
Like all compromises, this was an imperfect solution to a problem for which no perfect solution was identifiable. The preamble to the U.S. Constitution implicitly acknowledges this by stating, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union . . . ."
Note that the preamble says "more perfect" rather than simply "perfect."
Deciding how the president should be elected was even more complicated. Here the decision was to go with the Electoral College, rather than by popular vote. As specified by the Constitution, the number of electors each state has is "equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in Congress . . . ." Thus, based on the most recent census, Iowa has six electors while Illinois, which has a larger population, has twenty electors.
Abolishing the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment. Both houses of Congress must approve amendments by a two-thirds vote (or a special constitutional convention requested by two-thirds of the states.) Proposed amendments that pass this hurdle then go to each state for consideration. Three-quarters of the states must ratify the proposed amendment for it to go into effect.
It is inconceivable that two-thirds of the members of the U.S. Senate would vote to diminish the voice of their states in the selection of the president, or that three-quarters of the states would do likewise.
Why would anyone representing Iowa, for example, vote for such an amendment?
If the president were elected by popular vote, smaller states such as Iowa (and to a greater extent, states such as my old home state of Montana, which has only three electoral votes) would essentially be irrelevant. The key to victory would be getting as many votes as possible in urban areas while ignoring more rural parts of the country. The process for electing the president specified by the U.S. Constitution isn’t perfect. But it is preferable to simply electing the president by popular vote.
There is, however, one change that could be made without amending the U.S. Constitution – something both Maine and Nebraska have done. These two states allocate electoral votes by congressional district (with the two votes resulting from having two senators determined by the popular vote statewide.)
This is a fairer way of allocating electoral votes. In 2016, Donald Trump carried the 17th Congressional District (in which Rock Island County is located.) However, because Hillary Clinton carried the state, Trump did not receive any electoral votes in Illinois. A case can be made for saying he should have received the 17th Congressional District electoral vote (and the electoral votes from the other congressional districts he carried.)
But amending the U.S. Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College? This is a bad idea whose time will hopefully never come.
DAN LEE, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
