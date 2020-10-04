Column: Ending Electoral College a bad idea

Why would anyone representing Iowa, for example, vote for such an amendment?

If the president were elected by popular vote, smaller states such as Iowa (and to a greater extent, states such as my old home state of Montana, which has only three electoral votes) would essentially be irrelevant. The key to victory would be getting as many votes as possible in urban areas while ignoring more rural parts of the country. The process for electing the president specified by the U.S. Constitution isn’t perfect. But it is preferable to simply electing the president by popular vote.

There is, however, one change that could be made without amending the U.S. Constitution – something both Maine and Nebraska have done. These two states allocate electoral votes by congressional district (with the two votes resulting from having two senators determined by the popular vote statewide.)

This is a fairer way of allocating electoral votes. In 2016, Donald Trump carried the 17th Congressional District (in which Rock Island County is located.) However, because Hillary Clinton carried the state, Trump did not receive any electoral votes in Illinois. A case can be made for saying he should have received the 17th Congressional District electoral vote (and the electoral votes from the other congressional districts he carried.)

But amending the U.S. Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College? This is a bad idea whose time will hopefully never come.

DAN LEE, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

