Column: Ending the filibuster is the key to action

Listening to President Biden’s State of the Union speech last Wednesday brought to mind a talk he gave in Rock Island some 40 years ago. He had come on his own initiative — and at his own expense — to urge my re-election to the Illinois Senate in 1980.

I lost that election, but I have never forgotten his generosity or the energy and clarity (not to mention the length) of his speech. He carried with him a sizable binder, filled with topical information and notes which lay open before him as he talked. He referenced it but briefly, but it was obvious he had enough information to keep him going for hours.

Time has altered his delivery in some respects. His speech is not as crisp and clear as it was all those years ago (age will take its toll that way) but he still speaks with focus and feeling. Last week’s speech was a bit longer than the one he gave back then, but it was more clearly organized and specific.

In rhetorical terms, it was both a blueprint for a recovering nation and an emotionally patriotic call to action. Commentators called it Rooseveltian in phrasing and ambition. As he ranged from topic to topic, he kept returning to a recurring theme, urging Congress to take action — bipartisan action — on the many bills he outlined.