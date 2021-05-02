Column: Ending the filibuster is the key to action

Listening to President Biden’s State of the Union speech last Wednesday brought to mind a talk he gave in Rock Island some 40 years ago. He had come on his own initiative — and at his own expense — to urge my re-election to the Illinois Senate in 1980.
I lost that election, but I have never forgotten his generosity or the energy and clarity (not to mention the length) of his speech. He carried with him a sizable binder, filled with topical information and notes which lay open before him as he talked. He referenced it but briefly, but it was obvious he had enough information to keep him going for hours.
Time has altered his delivery in some respects. His speech is not as crisp and clear as it was all those years ago (age will take its toll that way) but he still speaks with focus and feeling. Last week’s speech was a bit longer than the one he gave back then, but it was more clearly organized and specific.
In rhetorical terms, it was both a blueprint for a recovering nation and an emotionally patriotic call to action. Commentators called it Rooseveltian in phrasing and ambition. As he ranged from topic to topic, he kept returning to a recurring theme, urging Congress to take action — bipartisan action — on the many bills he outlined.
I hope he has better luck this time than he had 40 years ago. The House of Representatives has been beavering away for three years now, churning our one detailed plan of action after another. But, apart from last year’s fast-tracking of semi-qualified federal judges, the Senate seems to be paralyzed when confronted with substantive legislation.
The big exception this year was the recent passage of Biden’s historic Covid relief bill, but that was due to an anomaly in the chamber’s rules: a process called reconciliation, in which a bill can be passed by a simple majority. Every thing else is held hostage to the threat of a filibuster.
Americans learned about the filibuster in a 1939 movie, "Mr.Smith Goes To Washington," a Frank Capra film starring James Stewart. It’s the story of a naive new senator who is accused of corruption and defends himself in a 25-hour speech. As he reaches the point of exhaustion, members begin paying close attention to his defense and the villain who trumped up the charges becomes so guilt-stricken that he announces his duplicity and Smith is vindicated.
Clearly a work of fiction.
Nowadays, filibusters seldom involve any talking at all. A senator can send an aide to the floor to announce his intention to filibuster a pending bill and everything stops. It takes 60 votes to end a filibuster and everyone knows, given the current poisonous division in the chamber, that the number can’t be achieved, so the Senate proceeds to the next subject.
It’s a curious state of affairs, but we have all heard that the filibuster is a hallowed, long-standing tradition and shouldn’t be interred with. True, the rule has been suspended for certain specific subjects (e.g. Mitch McConnell’s conveyor-belt vote for ultra-conservative judges) but such aberrations have always been portrayed as an outrageous violation of bipartisan comity.
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s nothing of the sort. James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, said that such a rule would betray the very foundation of democracy. The Senate should take time for robust debate, but at the end of it all, a vote should be taken.
And that’s the way the Senate operated. When the presiding officer decided that a bill had been sufficiently debated, the question was called and a final vote taken. There was no such thing as a filibuster. As Madison wrote: "To establish a positive and permanent rule giving such a power, to such a minority, over such a majority, would overturn the first principle of free government."
So, where did it come from? The answer is given in exquisite detail by Adam Jentleson in a new book, "Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy." When the Senate was first organized, it had but 19 rules; five of them effecting a limit on debate. When the rules were revised in 1806, it was thought that they were unnecessary, so formal limits on debate were dropped. It was agreed that honorable men would know when enough had been said.
This meant that debates could go on forever and John Calhoun of South Carolina saw it as a means of stalling any bill that threatened the abolition — or dilution — of slavery. When Henry Clay proposed the re-institution of "calling the question," Calhoun successfully opposed him in a furious rant.
Thereafter any faction of the Senate could organization a tag-team of filibusters to prevent a vote.
Finally, in 1917, the Senate formalized the filibuster by establishing a cloture rule: a filibuster could be ended by a vote of two-thirds of the Senate. It was reduced to a 60-vote majority in 1975, even though the committee which revised the rules preferred returning to calling the question.
As has happened over and over during our history, American democracy has been bent to serve the minority of southern states, fearful of losing the institution of slavery. As Jentleson explains, it was but one decision — and perhaps the decisive one — which has subverted democracy by making it infinitely easier for the Senate to do nothing rather than something.
As a senator, Joe Biden defended the filibuster. As president, he understands it has to go, even as he is reluctant to say it aloud.
When Rosevelt was crafting the New Deal, he had overwhelming majorities in both houses of Congress. Biden has a 6-vote edge in the House (with five vacancies!) and Vice President Kamala Harris’ single tie-breaker in the Senate. As long as the filibuster stands, the Republicans are in charge and Biden’s new "New Deal" will remain a "call to action."
