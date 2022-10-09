Column: Enjoying life despite limitations

I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.

I would have preferred, of course, to only have inherited 1 and 2. I am, however, coping with 3. Life is still good.

Every step I take is accompanied by pain. I will be undergoing some physical therapy. Perhaps that will diminish the pain. But if not, it might be something with which I will have to live.

Fortunately, I have a high tolerance for pain. Because of an aversion to Lidocaine and other anesthetics, for years I had my dental work done without anesthetics. But then my dentist retired and my new dentist is more comfortable using Lidocaine, though he uses it in very modest amounts.

Standing for extended periods of time is a problem. But there are ways of dealing with that. When I am teaching my classes, I sit at the desk with the lectern in front of me. (My students probably think that is bad manners, but for me it is a necessity.)

I accept the fact that some of the things that I have enjoyed over the course of the years are no longer possible. Major back surgery several years ago brought an end to wilderness backpacking and canoeing. I know that I will never again see the mountain lakes that I love so much, among them Birch Lake and Glacier Lake, both of which can only be reached by hiking.

I cherish the memories of the wilderness backpacking and canoeing trips that I have been on and the numerous times I have fished for cutthroat trout in mountain lakes and streams. But I do not waste time feeling sorry for myself. Life isn’t perfect. It is what it is.

When one door closes, other doors open. I immensely enjoy wildlife photography. I have taken a huge number of photos of birds in our backyard here in Rock Island and at our cabin in Montana. And when I go to the National Bison Range in Montana (one of my favorite places) I shoot photos of bison, deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn, bears and many other amazing creatures, both large and small, from the comfort (and safety) of my Ford F-150 pickup. I use a long lens for many of the photos.

I recently started taking a drawing class at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The joy of learning new things is something that I have never lost and hopefully never will lose. Arthritis does not stand in the way of learning new things.

I enjoy making things and have well-equipped woodworking shops both here in Rock Island and at our place in Montana. I have chairs in both of my shops so that I can sit down and rest my back for a few minutes when it starts giving out. Then I get back to work again. I work at my own pace. It is better that way.

I do not share these things with you because I want you to feel sorry for me. I do not feel sorry for myself and do not want you to feel sorry for me.

Rather I share them with you because I want all of you who have physical limitations of various types to know that there is still a quality of life to be experienced. Sometimes one has to look around a bit to discover the doors that are still open. And one has to be willing to learn new things and take on new challenges and adventures. Focusing on what we can do, rather than on what we are no longer able to do, is the key to happiness.

Even with the limitations that arthritis places on me, I continue to be thankful for each day of life. Life is good!