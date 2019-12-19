Column: EPA delivers on President Trump's biofuels promise

President Trump committed to our nation’s farmers that biofuel requirements would be expanded in 2020. At the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) we are delivering on that promise by ensuring that a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol are blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

After successful discussions between President Trump and the agriculture community, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the EPA, we finalized a rule that establishes the required renewable fuel volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for 2020 and biomass-based diesel for 2021.

Through our action, the Trump administration has fulfilled yet another key promise to the American people, American farmers, and American biofuels producers by increasing biofuels volumes under the RFS.

Additionally, we are finalizing obligations to account for volumes of gasoline and diesel that we project will be exempted from production in future compliance years following the findings from the Department of Energy.

