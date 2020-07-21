Column: Ernst all-in with Trump on coronavirus issue

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made it pretty clear. When it comes to the most pressing issue facing our country — the response to the coronavirus pandemic — she is happy with President Trump’s performance.
Last Wednesday, I spoke with Ernst for about a quarter-hour by telephone. That day, the news was filled with the flap in Washington, D.C., over White House attempts to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
Peter Navarro, a top trade official, wrote an extraordinary opinion piece for USA Today criticizing Fauci.
Just days earlier, White House staff had spread talking points to reporters that were critical of Fauci.
Try as I might, I couldn't get Ernst to tell me whether this troubled her.
"I don’t want to get political with that," she said, parrying my repeated questioning.
Still, she didn’t shrink from defending the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis overall. Ernst praised Trump’s decision to significantly curtail travel from China. She also said not enough attention is being paid to the effort to quickly develop a vaccine, which she hopes will be available by fall or winter.
It's not uncommon to hear Republicans praise Trump's China travel decision, which took effect in February. But Ernst also believes that since then he's done a good job.
"Yes, I do, again with the information he’s been given," she said. "And I will give him kudos for Operation Warp Speed. And people don’t talk nearly enough about what he has done, that with research and development and, really, getting a vaccination out to our citizens. And we’ve got pharmaceutical companies that have come together, and they are working on this to deliver as quickly as possible a vaccination. So I do think, you know, we need to focus on the positives that are ongoing out there, and I know that they have a number of trials that are being done."
Ernst is in a tough re-election fight with Democrat Theresa Greenfield this year, and one of the questions I’ve had is whether the first-term Republican senator will try to put some distance between herself and the president.
Obviously, the president’s base is with him, and Ernst needs those voters. But Iowa is less favorable territory for Trump than it was in 2016. And a growing share of the public nationwide, most notably independent voters, are souring on his handling of the pandemic.
As of Monday, a FiveThirtyEight average of polls measuring the public's opinion of Trump's handling of the issue, said that only 38.5% of voters approve of his performance, down from 43% in early June. Nearly 58% disapprove.
Across the board, Trump’s standing has fallen on this issue. This is true with both Democrats and Republicans, even though eight out of 10 Republicans still approve (Just one in 10 Democrats approve). That the parties are divided shouldn't be surprising, but look at his standing among independents: Only 33% of politically unaffiliated Americans believe Trump has done a good job on the pandemic.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll last Friday said 52% of voters "strongly" disapprove.
It’s not clear where Trump stands today among Iowa voters. In mid-June, the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll said that 45% of Iowans said they approved of his handling of the issue, with 53% disapproving. But it wouldn’t be surprising if his position has eroded in the state, like it has in other places as the number of cases has skyrocketed and deaths also rise.
It’s clear Americans are worried about the coronavirus. Nearly 70% say they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned they or somebody they know or love will catch the virus, according to FiveThirtyEight.
They can also see that other countries are doing a better job fighting this virus. The U.S. ranks near the bottom among deaths per 100,000 people due to COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Among the 20 most affected countries, the U.S. has the third worst record; among all countries, it is 10th from the bottom.
More than 140,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — and that's since February.
Of course, we’re still four months away from the November election, and if there is greater optimism about a vaccine, or if case numbers fall come Election Day, these poll numbers could change. Ernst also may be successful at turning the voters’ attention in her re-election bid to other issues. (You’ve undoubtedly seen the advertisements targeting Greenfield’s business record.) But at this point, anyway, Ernst appears to be all-in with the president on an issue that is vitally important to voters — and who are growing unhappier every day over his handling of it.
Ed Tibbetts, a former political reporter for the Quad-City Times, is the editorial page editor of this newspaper.
