Column: Ernst all-in with Trump on coronavirus issue

"Yes, I do, again with the information he’s been given," she said. "And I will give him kudos for Operation Warp Speed. And people don’t talk nearly enough about what he has done, that with research and development and, really, getting a vaccination out to our citizens. And we’ve got pharmaceutical companies that have come together, and they are working on this to deliver as quickly as possible a vaccination. So I do think, you know, we need to focus on the positives that are ongoing out there, and I know that they have a number of trials that are being done."

Ernst is in a tough re-election fight with Democrat Theresa Greenfield this year, and one of the questions I’ve had is whether the first-term Republican senator will try to put some distance between herself and the president.

Obviously, the president’s base is with him, and Ernst needs those voters. But Iowa is less favorable territory for Trump than it was in 2016. And a growing share of the public nationwide, most notably independent voters, are souring on his handling of the pandemic.

As of Monday, a FiveThirtyEight average of polls measuring the public's opinion of Trump's handling of the issue, said that only 38.5% of voters approve of his performance, down from 43% in early June. Nearly 58% disapprove.