Column: Ernst's powerful words on sexual assault bill

Something Sen. Joni Ernst said during a press conference this week shook me.

It wasn’t the type of comment that automatically leaps off the page. I didn’t even use it in my story on the press conference and its topic: new legislation designed to address sexual assault in the military.

But it stood out to me because of its raw, personal nature and how it showed exactly why sexual assault is a scourge that we must constantly combat.

The press conference, held outside Thursday in Washington, D.C., was called to highlight the legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York who has been working on the bill — and the issue — for eight years. The chief provision, among many in the bill, would remove the decision whether to prosecute a sexual assault allegation from the chain of command, handing it instead to an independent military prosecutor.

Ernst, an Iowa Republican who comes at the issue with a unique perspective because she is both a former military commander and a sexual assault survivor, has lent her support to the legislation and spoke at the press conference. It was when a reporter asked Ernst about her evolution on the bill — Ernst in the past did not support the bill — that Ernst said something that stuck with me.