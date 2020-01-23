Column: Essential to our communities

Frank Wulf doesn’t get around like he used to. At 98, who does? A proud World War II veteran, Frank knows growing old is not for softies. His knees hurt. His arthritis acts up. Mostly, his heart aches for his beloved Dorothy, who died 12 years ago.

When Dorothy was alive, she and Frank never missed a Bandits game. When she passed, we named their seats.

Frank still attends most games. He and his friends swap stories, catch up on their families. The fellowship they share never ceases to touch me.

Frank and his friends, to me, represent everything great about Minor League Baseball: the camaraderie, intimacy, and feeling of community you find in a ballpark. In our beautiful, diverse and disparate two-state community, Modern Woodmen Park is where we all come together as one, cheer for the home team, and see future Major League stars.

Unfortunately, Major League Baseball (MLB) proposes to take away that sense of community – and, in so doing, make unemployed some 275 River Bandits’ players, coaches and staff.

That’s not fair.

The relationship between MLB and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is governed by the Professional Baseball Agreement, which essentially has not changed in 30 years. It expires in September.