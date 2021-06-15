Column: Expanded detention center is not justified

Scott County is faced with a very simple decision. It can choose to invest its scarce resources by expanding diversion and other community-based interventions, or it can choose to start incarcerating more kids at an exorbitant human and financial cost.

Local officials who support expanding the detention of youth claim that a requirement created by federal law to remove youth charged as adults who are under age 18 to be removed from adult jails and placed in more appropriate juvenile justice settings justifies their expensive gamble with the lives of kids. But Scott County is already accommodating some of these children in the detention center. It is also true that all of the children currently facing adult charges do not need to be held in detention. In fact 30% of youth in Iowa facing adult charges have misdemeanor charges; and another quarter are waived back to and remain in juvenile court. Sound management by Scott County would mean very few additional beds would be necessary to accommodate youth with pending adult charges whose numbers cannot justify the building of a new detention facility.