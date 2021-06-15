Column: Expanded detention center is not justified

Youth crime rates in Iowa are down 41% over the past decade. Instead of celebrating this progress, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly last week in support of a plan to more than double the size of their Juvenile Justice Detention Center, at a staggering cost of $16.8 million. The decision was made despite findings from the State Planning Commission on Juvenile Justice that the nine juvenile detention centers across the state are currently operating at 50% of their capacity. The board’s vote is a wasteful and a harmful use of county resources.
Iowa, similar to the rest of the nation, has seen a significant decrease in juvenile crime and detention of youth. This promising trend is supported by decades of research and policies that establish what every parent knows — kids need supportive environments to grow and thrive. As a result, many counties in Iowa and across the nation rightly decided to use detention for youth as sparingly as possible and to instead invest in community-based alternatives. Such responses do better for kids, families and communities, at a fraction of the cost.
This past year of the pandemic has emphasized that we can reduce our use of detention as a response to youth behavior even further. Between 2019-2020, Scott County youth admissions into detention dropped 48%, while the use of detention nationally fell by half that amount. What made Scott County different? It adopted a diversion program for youth. Still, the population could decline further because 70% of youth detained in the Detention Center are there for property or drug offenses, behaviors that are shown to respond very favorably to community-based interventions.
Scott County is faced with a very simple decision. It can choose to invest its scarce resources by expanding diversion and other community-based interventions, or it can choose to start incarcerating more kids at an exorbitant human and financial cost.
Local officials who support expanding the detention of youth claim that a requirement created by federal law to remove youth charged as adults who are under age 18 to be removed from adult jails and placed in more appropriate juvenile justice settings justifies their expensive gamble with the lives of kids. But Scott County is already accommodating some of these children in the detention center. It is also true that all of the children currently facing adult charges do not need to be held in detention. In fact 30% of youth in Iowa facing adult charges have misdemeanor charges; and another quarter are waived back to and remain in juvenile court. Sound management by Scott County would mean very few additional beds would be necessary to accommodate youth with pending adult charges whose numbers cannot justify the building of a new detention facility.
The Board of Supervisors’ vote to build a bigger detention center for youth also raises serious racial justice concerns that must be addressed. Iowa’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Council, the gubernatorial appointed-body that oversees federal funding for youth justice improvements, analyzed where racial and ethnic disparities are most prevalent in Iowa’s juvenile justice system. Youth charged as adults is one of the worst points of disparity in the system even though the data tells us that children offend roughly at similar rates regardless of race. Yet, in Iowa, Black youth are 6.5 times more likely than their white counterparts to be charged with simple misdemeanor charges. Furthermore, between 2015-2019, Black youth placed in juvenile detention for probation violations increased 31% while white youths’ confinement fell by 28%. Finally, Black youth were 9.8 times more likely than white youth with similar charges to have their cases waived to adult court, and 14.3 times more likely to have their case filed in adult court.
These same trends are evident in Scott County. Clearly, if Iowa has found alternative responses to white youth offending outside of detaining them or treating them as adults, Black youth should be given the benefit of these same alternatives. Scott County’s current decision to build more detention beds will only increase racial disparities and the unequal treatment of Black and white children in its system. Officials have an obligation to our children to stop this injustice.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors should choose to do what is right for all the people of Scott County. Use this $16.8 million dollars in a way that helps children get back on track through community services and supports, such as vocational programs, mental health services, school retention programs, restorative justice programs and wrap around services for families. Don’t waste public funds and the lives of the county’s children to build a detention center that cannot be justified by the data, public safety, or common sense.
Marcy Mistrett is a senior fellow at The Sentencing Project, which promotes effective and humane responses to crime that minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults by promoting racial, ethnic, economic and gender justice.