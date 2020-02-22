Column: Extra care should be exercised with gun proposals

I was also taught to have a reverent respect for the lethality of guns and how to handle firearms in a courteous manner. But I have friends who grew up in Chicago whose experiences with firearms were far different than mine.

When I hear gunfire through my bedroom window, I wonder if rabbit or squirrel season has begun. They’d wonder if the Latin Kings or Gangster Disciples are at it again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the parent of three young daughters, I can’t imagine what it’s like to live in a place where gun violence is a way of life.

According to the Congressional Research Service, there are more than 300 million guns in the United States. Other estimates put the number of guns at more than 400 million. If that is the case, this nation has more guns than people.

No matter what laws are passed, that is a number that is unlikely to get smaller anytime soon.

In fact, every time a gun control measure is proposed, gun sales go up.

Just so you know where I fit in this spectrum, I’m a passive gun owner. I find myself sitting in a deer blind once a year waiting to land that ever-elusive buck. I’ve yet to harvest one. (My wife would say it probably has something to do with me having my nose in a book the whole time I’m supposed to be watching for deer.)