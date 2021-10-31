Column: Facebook's generation gap

A possible analogy for what's going on in social media might be the broadcast television world: Facebook dominated everything just like cable television, while multiplying new platforms carved out different demographic niches. Perhaps Snapchat and TikTok are MTV and Facebook is cable news. It might not be as fun to be cable news but it's arguably a more stable business to be in over the long run. There will always be old people and they'll always be interested in news and politics. Whereas youth culture will forever be fickle, as the rise and fall of MTV has shown.

The question is whether someone can threaten Facebook's status as the hub of civic and communal life online. Youth-centric platforms will struggle to win over older users without turning off younger ones, and could also struggle to gain the backing of institutional users such as local governments that already are tied to Facebook. A site such as Reddit, with a die-hard user base of people with niche interests, might have a tough time winning over "normie" users who want more of a generalized, lean-back social media experience.

Facebook may never be all things to all people again, and it's a reasonable bet to think it’s forever lost trend-setting youth culture to other platforms, but what it retains is powerful and won't be as easy to dislodge.

Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and the founder of Peachtree Creek Investments. He's been a contributor to the Atlantic and Business Insider and resides in Atlanta. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

