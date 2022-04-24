Column: Fascism rising

French citizens are voting today; not only to elect a president, but to decide the fate of western democracies as well.

That’s not an exaggeration.

If Marine Le Pen wins, she has promised to withdraw from NATO and indicated earlier that she also wishes to take France out of the European Union and form a close relationship with Russia. It is hard to see how the EU could hold together in the event of such a blow.

Britain’s withdrawal after the Brexit vote was the first casualty. If France goes, look for other defections and the gradual dissolution of the union. There are already two dictators in Europe: Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Viktor Orban of Hungary (an EU member). With Putin in Russia, Modi in India, Bolsonaro in Brazil, and other strongmen in lesser countries, it’s easy to detect a worrying pattern.

It’s hard to imagine French voters choosing an openly Fascist leader, regardless of how they feel about Emmanuel Macron. But who really thought Britons would be sufficiently careless to vote for Brexit or for Americans to elect an incompetent TV performer as president.

At a time when President Biden has pulled members of the EU together and Nato has muscled up to support Ukraine in its fight to remain free of Russia’s control, a victory by Le Pen would signal that Fascism had not been defeated in World War II; it had merely gone underground.

It is sobering to consider how the world has changed over the past 75 years; since the conclusion of World War II, when Fascism was soundly defeated and the “world made safe for democracy.” The solidarity of those days, when countries around the globe banded together in the United Nations to put an end to war and colonialism, seemed to promise a continuing spread of peace and individual freedom. There were sure to be bumps along the way, but the path was forward.

Unfortunately, the bloated wartime military establishments of the United States and Russia were not reduced at war’s end, but became permanently rooted in both countries. It was almost inevitable that they would remain in competition for dominance, either on the field or in what became known as “the cold war.” This country then stumbled into taking up a French colonial war in Vietnam; followed by a miscalculated battle in Korea and a mindless invasion of Iraq. The world war had fractured into endless regional conflicts.

The basic competition between dictatorial communism and American democracy appeared to end when the soviet Union collapsed, leaving capitalist democracy ascendant. Yet, here we are, with dictators on the rise in six continents and the champions of the west, the United States, Great Britain, and France, having trouble holding on to representative governance. Add a brutal war erupting again in Europe at the behest of a self-obsessed Vladimir Putin and it seems like “deja vu all over again.”

How is it that dictators have become so attractive to voters? Admittedly, democracies can be messy, especially in this country where the U.S senate, despite the intent of our founding fathers, has become the only legislative body in the world to be ruled by a minority, assuring that nothing needful can be done.

True, the world is beset with nearly insoluble problems like the current pandemic, financial inequality, racism, and the imminent threat of climate disaster. Unregulated capitalism has taken control of this country by purchasing politicians and dividing voters through broadcast and social media. We may avoid electing a dictator in 2024, but we are certain to remain subject to an oligarchy of the wealthy.

It is not surprising that average voters prefer to absolve themselves of the responsibility of sorting things out and leave it to a superficially attractive individual. That certainly appears to be the case both in Britain and here at home. Will France yield as well?

We should have an answer by the evening news.

