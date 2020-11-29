Column: Feed the spirit this season

This long weekend after Thanksgiving began with Black Friday, well-established as the busiest shopping day of the year. In these Covid times, we expected the traffic and sales volume to be somewhat less robust, but it soldiers on, with some merchants having started Black Friday promotions days earlier.
That was followed by yesterday’s Small Business Saturday, during which citizens were asked to do their gift buying at smaller, local entrepreneurs. American Express unveiled this promotion in 2010, pushing to divert attention away from big box stores to home town merchants. Naturally, they hoped you would use their credit card in the process. This year, it was trickier. You had to find stores still open and take your turn, in order to maintain social distancing.
Tomorrow is Cyber Monday. This "observance" was the brainchild of Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman, one announced on Nov. 28, 2005, in a Shop.org press release. As the newspapers proclaimed afterward, it very quickly produced a boom in online sales, continuing to draw both bargains and sales online.
So, what is today? What does the market have to offer in the midst of this buying splurge?
In fact, the secular side of the season steps aside for 24 hours today to accommodate the First Sunday of Advent. That doesn’t mean that buying and selling take a break. It’s a reminder that there is a sacred side of the season; a seldom-noticed tradition for those who still take Christmas seriously.
It arose when Christianity was in the early stages of sorting out its liturgy. It’s still on church calendars. It just doesn’t get the same publicity as seasonal bargains.
Advent meaning "coming" and it signals that one of the two major feasts of Christianity is in prospect. The observance can be traced back to the 4th Century and historians are certain that it began earlier. It was a time for converts to prepare for baptism. Monks were ordered to fast from the beginning of the Advent until Christmas Day. It was a time of penance to prepare for the Nativity.
In the beginning, it started on Nov. 11, the Feast of St. Martin. In 490, Bishop Perpetuus of Tours ordered that a fast should be observed on three days of every week between St. Martin’s and Christmas. Other countries followed France's lead, but most of them set their own starting time.
In Rome, where Christmas began, they didn't get around to establishing an Advent until the Council of Tours in 567. It took centuries for the whole church to agree on an Advent period, bickering until the 13th Century as to its exact length and its penitential character.
It finally was centered on the four Sundays before Christmas, starting on the Sunday closest to Nov. 30, the Feast of St. Andrew, which is why it begins today.
Originally, there were some stringent rules for the penitential season. One bishop ordered his flock to forego wine, ale, beer, meats, fats, cheese, and certain fish. Nor did the prohibitions stop there. In those days the faithful also had to forego weddings, amusements, travel for pleasure, and sex. One by one, these have fallen away.
One seasonal ritual that persists in some homes is the Advent wreath, a folk custom originating in northern Europe: a circle of greenery with four candles fixed to it. Three of them purple and one pink or some lighter shade. The purple one opposite the pink candle is lit today and re-lit for the next three Sundays, adding one each time. The pink one notes the mid-point, Gaudete Sunday, when you’re happy to be halfway through. One fairly new take on the wreath is the Advent Card, with sections that open for a new message each day.
It’s easy to lose sight of Advent in the shopping rush, a casualty of modern, materialistic times. In simpler, church-centered days, Advent was recognized as a time of spiritual preparation. The idea was that you had to clean more than the house to prepare for the feast.
Still, it’s worth remembering that there is a spiritual side to our existence. As we enter the dark days of winter, it has been customary for humans to get serious about life's meaning. That’s why there have been so many religious observances clustered near the winter solstice, from the wild times of Saturnalia to the more sober rites of Channukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.
By all means, take time to remember your family and friends with gifts of the season. Especially now, when we are going through this viral-haunted period, a thoughtful reminder of your love will be especially appreciated.
The First Sunday of Advent can remind us that there is more to life than the things we possess and consume. Take time to feed the spirit as well.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
