Column: Feed the spirit this season

It arose when Christianity was in the early stages of sorting out its liturgy. It’s still on church calendars. It just doesn’t get the same publicity as seasonal bargains.

Advent meaning "coming" and it signals that one of the two major feasts of Christianity is in prospect. The observance can be traced back to the 4th Century and historians are certain that it began earlier. It was a time for converts to prepare for baptism. Monks were ordered to fast from the beginning of the Advent until Christmas Day. It was a time of penance to prepare for the Nativity.

In the beginning, it started on Nov. 11, the Feast of St. Martin. In 490, Bishop Perpetuus of Tours ordered that a fast should be observed on three days of every week between St. Martin’s and Christmas. Other countries followed France's lead, but most of them set their own starting time.

In Rome, where Christmas began, they didn't get around to establishing an Advent until the Council of Tours in 567. It took centuries for the whole church to agree on an Advent period, bickering until the 13th Century as to its exact length and its penitential character.

It finally was centered on the four Sundays before Christmas, starting on the Sunday closest to Nov. 30, the Feast of St. Andrew, which is why it begins today.