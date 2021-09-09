Column: Feeling the pinch from the worker shortage

"When people have a bad experience at a restaurant, they remember it. If I don’t have enough waitresses, cooks and dishwashers to do a good job, I wouldn’t want my customers to have to deal with it. Because they would remember it – and not come back."

Despite not having any revenue coming in, Fox has continued to pay her employees during the past three months.

"I pay them $20 an hour for the average number of hours they worked each week before the pandemic," she said. "I don’t want them to suffer while we’re shut down – and I also don’t want to lose them. They’re good workers and I want them to come back when we reopen."

She had hoped to reopen on August 28. Fox had scheduled 17 people to come in for interviews but only six showed up.

"And of those six, there really weren’t any I wanted to hire," she said. "You look at a work history and see that someone had quit their last six jobs. I’d ask, Why? And the person would say something like, ‘They were all mean to me.’."

By any measure Fox is a progressive employer. Not only does she offer pay and benefits well above what state and federal law require, but she hires people other employers avoid.