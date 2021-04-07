Column: Filling the talent pipeline

Do you want to live in a wildly successful community where all can thrive? Ever wonder how to grow the community into the future to become the place you brag about? Ever wonder what your role should or could be?

In order to create a wildly successful community where all can thrive, everyone needs to participate in creating its attainment. Many variables enter into this equation, including: safety, good jobs, amenities, child care, schools, businesses, public services, etc.

One area that continually comes forward as a variable in creating a vibrant region is talent. Many employers are sharing that there are an insufficient number of workers to sustain, expand or attract future business. At the same time, too many of our high school students do not always acquire the skills they need to participate in the economy or maximize their potential. This is an opportunity for the region to step forward and resolve this issue.