Column: Filling the talent pipeline

Do you want to live in a wildly successful community where all can thrive? Ever wonder how to grow the community into the future to become the place you brag about? Ever wonder what your role should or could be?
In order to create a wildly successful community where all can thrive, everyone needs to participate in creating its attainment. Many variables enter into this equation, including: safety, good jobs, amenities, child care, schools, businesses, public services, etc.
One area that continually comes forward as a variable in creating a vibrant region is talent. Many employers are sharing that there are an insufficient number of workers to sustain, expand or attract future business. At the same time, too many of our high school students do not always acquire the skills they need to participate in the economy or maximize their potential. This is an opportunity for the region to step forward and resolve this issue.
It will take a paradigm shift to create a talent machine to provide ample skilled workers so that all can thrive. Young people today do not necessarily determine a career on making money, they seek a position that aligns with their passion. How are the current systems functioning to get students to develop and understand their passion? While such opportunities exist, they are not always readily available to students the most in need of hope for their futures. Here is a great way to learn more. On April 20, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Marc Perna, an international expert on millennial and Z generations, will share thought-provoking ideas about how we think about motivating, aligning passions to careers, and prepare talent for the future.
This will be via Zoom, https://tinyurl.com/QCCalltoAction.
An example of a collaborative effort in expanding the talent pipeline is the high school apprenticeship and internship programs. These programs are a win-win for students and employers, connecting the students with hope for their futures and employers with talent eager to develop the skills needed to compete in the 21st Century. On April 19, over 50 high school students will be signing apprenticeship agreements with seven employers starting this summer. Schools are growing existing programs and expanding into new career paths.
If you are a local business and in need of a sustainable talent pipeline – contact the Quad City chamber to discuss how you can participate in high school registered apprentice programs. Additional businesses are needed to meet existing students and allow expansion of these critical programs.
If you are a parent and want to know more – contact your high school administration and ask what apprentice programs are available for your students.
These efforts can create a win-win scenario for all stakeholders and will help our community thrive; it provides students a competitive advantage in a career they are passionate about, it provides local business with a sustainable talent pipeline, and it helps the local community economy position itself for future growth. Working together we can become that wildly successful community that will see many flock to be a part of.
Join us on April 20 to learn more of how you can be part of this.
This article was written by superintendents TJ Schneckloth, Davenport Schools; Rachel Savage, Moline Schools; Joe Stutting, North Scott Schools; and Reginald Lawrence, Rock Island-Milan Schools; Paul Rumler, CEO, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, David Ottavianelli, director, strategic projects/labor relations, Deere & Co.; Don Doucette, chancellor, Eastern Iowa Community College; and Tim Wynes, president, Black Hawk Community College.