Column: Find magic this summer in reading

Fish, flowers, or kites cut from many colors of construction paper were pinned each year to the bulletin board in the library’s basement hallway leading into the Children’s Room. Keeping track of Summer Reading encouraged children to read and become life-long readers. I am a life-long reader who is a lover of summer reading. Maybe it is because those summer programs made keeping track of the books fun, but I think it has more to do with the magic of summer.

Summer break is one of the perks of working for a school, but even when I worked elsewhere I knew the magic of summer. Chiffon clouds languidly dance over an azure sky while the heat of a brilliant sun keeps our energy level like a dreamy, slow waltz. Although we want to fill our days with adventures and activities we also want the days to linger; to slow the rhythm, to capture each moment. One of the ways I do that is to read; to escape into other worlds, to other personas, to other places - exotic or ordinary.

Each person approaches summer reading in their own way. Perhaps you create a book list or use one featured in a newspaper or library. You might be planning to listen to your books while gardening, cleaning, or canning. Will you revisit the classics or a stack of beach reads? Maybe you will use your reading time allotment to learn a new skill or catch up on work-related journals, self-improvement, or spiritual essays.

Whatever interests you is what you should read this summer. I have a friend whose mother used book covers so others wouldn’t judge her choice of reading material. I don’t think every moment spent reading has to be educational or sophisticated. I think you will learn something new, experience something new with every book you read. You might learn new coping mechanisms from the way a character handles her troubles, or you might feel the exhilaration the protagonist experiences during an extreme adventure. Or you could find yourself weeping with joy or grief due to perfectly, precisely chosen words by an author. I find myself drawn to historical fiction with a heavy interest in the World War II era, especially plotlines showing the resiliency of women in relation to war, but I am equally happy to escape to a beach house with life-long friends who are funny, loving, loyal, supportive, needy, in crisis, or just watching the days spin by like the bamboo blades of an overhead fan.

As a way to cram as much into summer as I possibly can, I often combine my two favorite summer activities. I take a book to the pool with me, not to the lounge/deck chair, but to the pool. You’ll find me treading water or bicycling around the deep end with my book held in front of my face hoping I don’t absent-mindedly run into anyone. Or I’ll flutter kick while on my back with my book held otter style.

During a self-indulgent vacation, I settled into my lawn chair in front of a park’s bandshell and immersed myself in a cozy mystery. I sipped on icy water from an aluminum cup and nibbled on cheese and bits of apples while dancers spun in front of my book and the author spun a tale of suspense and intrigue within the pages. During this magical season of longer days I can read as the sky turns glorious shades of sapphire and indigo before the inky, denim of night forces me to bookmark my page for later, til I can return to a world given to me by the written word.