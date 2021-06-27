Column: Finding joy in old friends and tractors

A 50-foot Northern Catalpa tree in the hollow is again sporting fabulous white flowers and, oddly, it makes me think of The Music Man. Years ago I was in Mason City, Iowa, and noticed that in the front yard of Meredith Willson’s boyhood home was a 70-foot catalpa tree, one that would do a lot of damage if it fell toward the house. And, for the record, when I was 10 years old I fell in love with Shirley Jones, AKA Marian the librarian.

Speaking of bright, beautiful women, a week or so ago I had lunch with three women from my high school class, women who traveled here from Madison, Boston and Chicago. After only a few minutes together they looked just as they did in high school, women who would have sweetly and politely said no thanks if I had asked for a date. And they would have been right, as I didn’t have much to offer back then, neither handsome nor a good student, and I was surly most of the time. And now, a lifetime later, and at a time when I need it most, old acquaintances have become new friends, new friends who gathered, talked, and laughed with me for four hours. It was magic.