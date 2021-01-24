Column: Finding our Patronus

RURAL AMERICA – The doe looks a little scruffy, healthy but scruffy, like she got hung up in some plant or other that clung to her fur. Over the years whenever there is iced snow on the ground I do something some might condemn, I pour alfalfa pellets on the snow near my drive to help deer get through the winter.

A few days ago my attorney made a trip out to the country to get my signature on some documents and I watched out the back as she pulled in the drive. What happened next surprised me. A late-season small doe was munching on the alfalfa and she didn’t move as my attorney pulled in. Then she (my attorney) got out of her vehicle, walked up to the little doe, chatted with her, got within three feet, and took a photo. I don’t think she tried to offer the little one a business card, but with lawyers whoever knows. The doe never moved. Her need for food was greater than her fear of humans in general and lawyers in particular.

During a soft winter snow a few days back my kitten Luna leaped onto a windowsill and began chatting in the way cats do, clearly entranced by something outside. Dozens of brilliant blue and tan barn swallows were in a cedar tree by the house, flitting about, snow feathering to the ground. Not sure why they were here rather than South America where they usually hang out in the bleak midwinter. These things concern me.