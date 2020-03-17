Column: Finding silence and solace

It is so contagious. It is difficult to hear it without joining in. One of my favorite things is the sound of laughter. A silly giggle to uncontrollable, rolling laughter which causes gasping for breath, tears to run down your face, and every middle-aged woman to cross her legs with the hope of staying dry.

At night, when all is still I can hear the sound of a train whistle in the distance. I’m too far away to hear the clackety-clack of metal on the track, but the long slow whistle is a calming sound.

The sound of music is mostly emotive to me. It will cause my hips to sway or make me want to twirl or cry. I can’t have it on all day, I have to intentionally think to turn music on. I like songs I can sing while cooking. I particularly like to listen to music when my mind is racing. I choose soothing tunes which slow down the reeling in my brain. I use it in place of melatonin as a sleep aid after a chaotic day.

The sound I like the most is the sound of silence. Not all the sounds you hear when you think it is silent. Not the ticking of a clock, the buzz of a lightbulb, or the whirring of a furnace fan. I'm talking about pure, unadulterated silence. It is hard to find.

I notice it when I am underwater if I am the only one in a pool, but even then I can often hear the air being expelled from my lungs.

