Column: Finkenauer entry livens up Senate race

And as is often said in politics, if you want to judge the credentials of a candidate, watch how the other side reacts. Social media is not real life, but Iowa Republicans — and even a few of the national sort — were all too eager to weigh in on Finkenauer’s announcement.

Speaking of the GOP’s reaction, it was curious that Iowa Republicans were quick to denounce her as a failed candidate, pointing to her re-election loss in 2020.

This is a family column, so let’s be polite and say it was an "interesting" line of attack for Iowa Republicans, since half of their congressional candidates in 2020 had previously lost campaigns for those very seats. One of them, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, had lost three times prior to winning last year.

Just like with defensive backs in professional football, I guess you have to have a short-term memory to work in politics.

So with Iowa’s U.S. Senate field settling — Finkenauer’s now in, and other prominent Iowa Democrats like Rob Sand, Cindy Axne, J.D. Scholten and Deidre DeJear have already decided to run for other seats, or not at all — the last big question is whether Grassley runs for re-election, or if this becomes an open-seat race.