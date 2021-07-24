Column: Finkenauer entry livens up Senate race

Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race received a shot in the arm this week with the announcement that Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running.
Finkenauer, a Democrat and former congresswoman from eastern Iowa, does not clear the Democratic primary field; those who have announced will stick around for a while, and at least one more seems poised to join the race.
Still, Finkenauer’s candidacy, with due respect to Dave Muhlbauer, cranks this race up a notch. As the kids say, it’s getting real now.
Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet officially said whether he will run for an eighth, six-year term in 2022. But his public comments and on-stage push-ups are giving every indication that the 87-year-old Grassley intends to run again.
It should be noted that Grassley may face a primary challenge, as state legislator Jim Carlin has declared his candidacy. But Grassley would be an overwhelming favorite to stave off that challenge.
Lining up on the Democratic side for the right to face Grassley, if he runs, are Muhlbauer, a farmer and former county supervisor, and Glenn Hurst, of Minden. Also, Mike Franken, a Sioux City veteran who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary, may well join the race in the coming weeks.
Finkenauer’s entry, though, is what kicks this race into another gear. She has the best name recognition, having served in Congress from 2019 to 2020; and she was a state legislator before that. That’s not to say the primary becomes a Finkenauer coronation, but she does start a few steps ahead of her fellow Democrats.
And as is often said in politics, if you want to judge the credentials of a candidate, watch how the other side reacts. Social media is not real life, but Iowa Republicans — and even a few of the national sort — were all too eager to weigh in on Finkenauer’s announcement.
Speaking of the GOP’s reaction, it was curious that Iowa Republicans were quick to denounce her as a failed candidate, pointing to her re-election loss in 2020.
This is a family column, so let’s be polite and say it was an "interesting" line of attack for Iowa Republicans, since half of their congressional candidates in 2020 had previously lost campaigns for those very seats. One of them, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, had lost three times prior to winning last year.
Just like with defensive backs in professional football, I guess you have to have a short-term memory to work in politics.
So with Iowa’s U.S. Senate field settling — Finkenauer’s now in, and other prominent Iowa Democrats like Rob Sand, Cindy Axne, J.D. Scholten and Deidre DeJear have already decided to run for other seats, or not at all — the last big question is whether Grassley runs for re-election, or if this becomes an open-seat race.
The distinction cannot be understated. If he runs, Grassley will be difficult to unseat. After all, he hasn’t lost in seven previous Senate elections, most of which were not close. If he does not run, the race becomes an open-seat free-for-all.
Jessica Taylor, an editor for the Cook Political Report, posted this analysis after Finkenauer’s announcement:
"Finkenauer is a credible Dem candidate in #IASen, but this seat is only competitive if Grassley doesn’t run, and even then Republicans would be favored. Race stays in Solid R for now," Taylor tweeted.
The feeling here is Taylor perhaps overstates Grassley’s strength. It’s not difficult to envision Democrats making a race against Grassley at least competitive, especially in these times of heightened partisan politics. The days of large swaths of Iowa Democrats crossing over to vote for Grassley are in the history books. But without a doubt, Grassley would go into the general election against any Democrat as the favorite.
The last, and biggest question, is whether it will be Grassley or another Iowa Republican. If Finkenauer’s announcement was a big step toward solidifying the field, Grassley’s pending announcement is a giant leap.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.