Column: Fixing this undemocratic dilemma

Our nation has weathered another presidential election, with all the drama and discord these quadrennial contests bring. People of good will can now begin working together to solve our many pressing problems.
And yet, though the popular vote has largely been concluded and our nation’s new leaders chosen by the people, due to an antiquated and often misunderstood provision of the U.S. Constitution, the president has not really been elected until the Electoral College casts its votes to make it official on December 14.
Now if the Electoral College had to abide by the will of the people, this may not matter much. But as it is, the electors in most states do not follow the will of all the people who vote; just those of their respective states.
The result? At least twice in the last 20 years, the candidate who lost the popular vote wound up becoming president. George W. Bush in 2000 lost the popular vote by about 200,000 votes. Donald Trump, not to be outdone, in 2016 lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes — greater than the population of about a third of our nation’s states.
If this seems unfair and undemocratic, it is. It violates the rule governing virtually all other elections at least since the 1962 Supreme Court decision of Baker v. Carr. This decision required elections be conducted so every person’s vote is treated the same — the "one person, one vote" rule. This rule today governs every election except, oddly, the most important one of all: how we choose the president of our country.
Now the Electoral College is often defended by its supporters as intended to protect the rights of small states against the large. Yet the Federalist Papers, authored by three of the founders in 1788 to clarify and promote ratification of the Constitution, explained the Electoral College by offering an entirely different reason. It was to assure "men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station" of president would make the choice. In other words, to allow a few educated men to choose the president instead of incurring the "tumult and disorder" of leaving this to the masses.
If this today sounds patronizing and outdated, it is. Just like letting state legislatures choose our U.S. senators and denying women and Blacks the right to vote, which the founders also directed. These defects have long since been remedied by constitutional amendments. The Electoral College system has not.
The true unfairness of this system may be better understood if you consider that Wyoming, with only about 579,000 people, gets 3 electoral votes; while Texas with about 29 million people gets 38, and California with 39.5 million gets 55. Doing the math, this means that a voter in Wyoming gets nearly 4 times the weight in choosing our president as does a voter in Texas and California. Closer to home, the Wyoming voter gets nearly three times the weight of a voter in Iowa and 3.3 times the weight of a voter in Illinois.
As for the argument candidates would ignore small states if we got rid of the Electoral College, how much attention was paid to Wyoming, Vermont or North Dakota in the 2020 presidential campaign? Virtually none. And which states did get the attention in 2020? Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia. None of them small states.
Truth is, the Electoral College gives small state voters unfair added weight without significantly altering the attention or consideration given them in choosing our president.
Now the trouble with amending the Constitution to dispose of this anachronism is that it requires two-thirds of Congress and then two-thirds of the states to approve an amendment. Given the excess weight assigned smaller states in the current system, getting such an amendment passed by two-thirds of the states or two-thirds of both houses of Congress appears about as likely as a frosty day in mid-August.
However, there is a fairly simple fix to this undemocratic dilemma. It is called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This provides that each participating state will cast its electoral votes for whoever gets the most votes nationally instead of just within that state. Thus if states possessing 270 or more electoral votes adopt the compact, we can assure our president is chosen by a majority of all the nation’s voters and not just a handful of electors from a few swing states. It has already been adopted by 16 states representing 196 electoral votes; in 9 other states, with 88 electoral votes, at least one legislative chamber has already approved this sensible legislation.
So we are within striking distance of making this overdue reform happen.
Let’s hope that by the next time we elect our president, the majority of all Americans voting will get to choose who leads our country.
Democracy would be well served by this change.
Mark W. Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.
