Column: Fixing this undemocratic dilemma

Our nation has weathered another presidential election, with all the drama and discord these quadrennial contests bring. People of good will can now begin working together to solve our many pressing problems.

And yet, though the popular vote has largely been concluded and our nation’s new leaders chosen by the people, due to an antiquated and often misunderstood provision of the U.S. Constitution, the president has not really been elected until the Electoral College casts its votes to make it official on December 14.

Now if the Electoral College had to abide by the will of the people, this may not matter much. But as it is, the electors in most states do not follow the will of all the people who vote; just those of their respective states.

The result? At least twice in the last 20 years, the candidate who lost the popular vote wound up becoming president. George W. Bush in 2000 lost the popular vote by about 200,000 votes. Donald Trump, not to be outdone, in 2016 lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes — greater than the population of about a third of our nation’s states.