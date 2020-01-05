Column: Flailing about in 2020

RURAL AMERICA - I’m depressed because, as I’ve gotten older, it has become more and more difficult to put on my socks. Does this sound familiar to any of you? I know, I know, I should be depressed about some of the bigger things in life, but I can’t help it; these things arc toward the personal, just as they did with my mother and grandmother.

The holiday season is difficult for me, so I’m glad it’s past. The season was even more difficult for my mother, gone almost 30 years now. She would get all of her children ready to climb in to the station wagon for the annual Christmas trip to suburban Chicago, the home of her family and, as we’d start for the dining room door leading to the garage there would be my mother sitting in one of the dining room chairs, sobbing.

It wasn’t until years later that I understood her depression. Her mother, my German grandmother, spent the final 17 years of her life in what in those days was called an insane asylum. This is way more than you care to read but know that whatever you’re going through others have been there as well.