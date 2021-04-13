Column: Flawed predictions in Texas

Indeed, even while the CDC’s own data about masks and capacity restrictions show both to have a measurable but surprisingly limited impact on case numbers, people and businesses will continue to do what they believe is safe for them.

Have at it.

But it’s becoming increasingly clear — given the number of recoveries and increasing statewide vaccination rates — that lots of things are or will soon be "safe" to do.

The Star-Telegram reported last week that according to analysis by Dr. Rajesh Nandy of the UNT Health Science Center’s School of Public Health, the combination of infections and vaccinations has North Texas at about 60% immunity, close to the minimum 80% most public health experts identify as "herd immunity".

Nandy says that should happen around mid-June.

And while more contagious, albeit less-deadly variants are plaguing some parts of the country (including many states that are still "closed"), they haven’t run rampant in Texas. If vaccines become as readily available as Biden says they will soon, variants will probably stay at bay.

Even after a packed Rangers game.

So whether you find it confusing, maddening or refreshing that Texas has defied the most dire predictions for its reopening, it might just be time for us all to breathe deeply and enjoy it.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

