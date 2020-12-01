Column: Floating along the rivers of life

A few months ago, I woke up one morning to find that I was now 70 years old. How in the heck did that happen?

It seemed like only a couple of summers ago I was playing left field on three or four different softball teams and was enjoying my ability to run, field, throw, and slide without any painful results.

Now, even though I participate in an exercise class at the Y, I can’t remember the last time I ran or caught a ball. The memories are still there, but they seem to drift into the past a little more each day.

I’m thankful for the mobility and function I still have, but I can feel the changes taking place as my body begins its journey into an eighth decade. I’m finding it to be more difficult to read without proper lighting and magnification. My joints are beginning to let me know that they are there. Threading a needle used to be so easy …. not so very long ago.

I tried to throw some stones in a river the other day, and my shoulder reminded me that I’m not the athlete I used to be.

Time will continue to march on no matter how much I protest or regret it.

It has been said that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. The truth is that you know what you had, you just thought you’d never lose it.