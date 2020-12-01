Column: Floating along the rivers of life

A few months ago, I woke up one morning to find that I was now 70 years old. How in the heck did that happen?
It seemed like only a couple of summers ago I was playing left field on three or four different softball teams and was enjoying my ability to run, field, throw, and slide without any painful results.
Now, even though I participate in an exercise class at the Y, I can’t remember the last time I ran or caught a ball. The memories are still there, but they seem to drift into the past a little more each day.
I’m thankful for the mobility and function I still have, but I can feel the changes taking place as my body begins its journey into an eighth decade. I’m finding it to be more difficult to read without proper lighting and magnification. My joints are beginning to let me know that they are there. Threading a needle used to be so easy …. not so very long ago.
I tried to throw some stones in a river the other day, and my shoulder reminded me that I’m not the athlete I used to be.
Time will continue to march on no matter how much I protest or regret it.
It has been said that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. The truth is that you know what you had, you just thought you’d never lose it.
As time passes and the pages of the calendar continue to turn, I find my thoughts returning to the sandlot sports of my childhood, the best friends who enjoyed those activities with me, and youthful pleasures like baseball card collecting and comic book reading. I have vivid recollections of the dog who was there with me during my high school years – and I’m still able to both miss and appreciate her.
Nostalgia is defined as a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy or personal associations.
As more of the sand has moved to the bottom of the hourglass for me, I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had which continue to live in the memories I enjoy.
You can’t re-live a life and most of us would like to edit some of our memories in a more positive light. The lesson here for the young is to live the kind of life that will provide you with the pleasant experiences that you can benefit from as they happen because those experiences will someday become the memories that you can continue to enjoy into your old age.
If time travel were a reality and you could teleport back to live just a single day from your past life over again, how far back would you go and which particular day would you choose? Would you re-live your first date? Your senior prom? A drive in your first car? A day on the baseball diamond when you went 4 for 4?
What kind of time capsule experience from your own life would give you the greatest pleasure to enjoy again?
For many of us, those moments are already in our heads, available to be replayed like scenes from a favorite movie, only this time we are the stars of those movies. How would the scenes from the movie of your life play out? Would they be scenes from a romance? A sports film? A comedy? An adventure? A horror show? Or perhaps some combination of them all.
As we float along the rivers of our lives, it becomes apparent that happiness doesn’t come as the result of getting what you don’t have, finding ways to get more, or recovering what you’ve lost. The secret to real happiness is simply recognizing and appreciating what you do have because it’s already there.
Terry Masek of Moline, an occasional columnist for this newspaper, recently retired from a career in health care human resource leadership. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.
