Column: Follow the law

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr, the federal government has executed nine prisoners since July and is set to execute four more before the change of administrations on Jan. 20. Opponents of the death penalty are appalled at the pace, with the editors of the Washington Post writing that the Justice Department “has gone on a sickening spree of executions.”

NBC and Slate are also calling it a “spree”; other news outlets are calling it a "rush." Cori Bush, an incoming Democratic member of Congress, calls it "state-sanctioned murder."

The government does not need to kill any of these people to keep everyone else safe from them. That’s reason enough, in my view, not to do it. To act with the precise intent to cause someone’s death, rather than to protect others from his aggression, is immoral. If you’d prefer more theological language, it usurps God’s lordship over life. Legislatures at the state and federal level ought to end capital punishment.

But even good causes can go wrong, and in important respects the movement to abolish the death penalty has. It deserves, then, criticism as well as praise. Here are a few pieces of advice it should consider.