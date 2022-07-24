Column: For long-shot hopefuls, their best chance is Iowa

The dregs of the Republican Party have begun seeping into Iowa, hoping to attract support for a presidential run in 2024. Fox propagandist Tucker Carlson is the most recent visitor, but he certainly won’t be the last.

Carlson was the featured speaker at the 2022 Family Leadership Summit, a gathering of fundamentalist Christians active in politics. He arrived in full Trumpian mode, selling red MAGA hats (with his name added) and bottled water. We are assured he is not running for the nation’s top office; he just acts as if he is.

Carlson is adept at inflammatory rhetoric, often preceded by disclaimers. He insists he is not a racist, yet he is the most visible and voluble proponent of the White Replacement Theory pushed by White Nationalist groups. He is one of many playing around the edges of the MAGA base, waiting to see if Trump announces a re-election bid before daring to take the plunge.

The July 15th Leadership Summit was aglow over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. At last year’s session, the organization paraded the Iowa legislature’s Republican members on stage, thanking them for backing an anti-abortion amendment in the state constitution and for their bills to channel funds from public education to charter schools. They also added praise for tax breaks and voter restrictions.

Senator Chuck Grassley turned up at this year’s Summit along with omnipresent Governor Kim Reynolds who hopes to beat out former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for a VP slot on the G.O.P. ticket in 2024. The Summit’s prominence in Iowa politics is an indication of the growing closeness between the G.O.P. and fundamentalist church leaders. The group’s goal is to get religion firmly embedded into law. Republican insiders are not enthusiastic about it, but are willing to do whatever it takes to keep that voting bloc in the fold.

Iowa’s position as the first-in-the-nation primary state has been a potent draw ever since relatively unknown Jimmy Carter burst on the public scene by winning there in 1976. For long-shot hopefuls, their best chance to gain traction is to start prowling about the state early and often.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton recently made his 8th trip, clearly hoping to make a bid. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been courting public attention, running TV ads in Iowa as well as South Carolina. As 2024 gets closer, state traffic in national office-seekers will become a stampede.

It’s been interesting — and somewhat appalling — to see the state’s shift from Iowa Nice to Iowa Rabid. It’s happening across the country, of course, but you hate to see it close to home. You can blame it on the strain of covid, global warming, inflation, gas prices, Fox News, financial inequality, the invasion of Iraq, and on through a familiar litany of contemporary ills. But a lot of credit goes to Charles Koch and his campaign to purchase government.

It’s only fair to give the man credit for undertaking such a huge task. It seems he was tired of having to pay the country’s heaviest fines for pollution. Rather than clean up his energy empire, he decided to put the EPA out of business. So, he enlisted the financial aid of fellow millionaires and stated working from the bottom up.

He began by creating and funding conservative think tanks to give the project intellectual respectability. Then came donations to universities to create and/or staff conservative college courses. At the same time, his coalition of the wealthy began to organize PACS to fund the election of hard-right state legislators and government officials. Then, the formation of a group to write laws and circulate them to the states so purchased.

It was slow, quiet, and brilliant. And it worked. The Kochian alliance now controls 23 state governments, with Iowa being the most recent acquisition. Money made the difference. Once low-key and low-budget, state legislative races now involve millions, spent on campaign staffing and campaign ads. The latter were corrosively negative and began to elicit a kindred response, pushing campaigns at all levels deep into the gutter.

To Koch’s dismay, Donald Trump stepped into the spotlight and turned the whole elaborate apparatus to his advantage. But while only focused on what he could get out the office, Trump was willing to deliver whatever the wealthy wanted: a top-level tax cut and three Supreme Court nominees of their choice. While the Roe v. Wade reversal got the most attention, it was the decision undercutting the EPA’s enforcement power that gave Charles Koch the revenge he wanted. With that decision, the federal government’s entire regulatory power came under threat.

Already powerless to do much about inflation and the price gouging it cloaks, our democratic republic may find itself unable to take action across the full range of problems we expect it to address.

And so we head into a critical mid-term election with dimming prospects of righting our somewhat adrift ship of state. The cautionary phrase of fifty years ago, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation,” may now be recast as “Keep an eye on Iowa.”