Column: For the love of the game

For the love of the game, families head to ballparks to watch America’s pastime each summer. They might be going to Fenway, Wrigley, Comerica, or other MLB stadiums to tick them off of their bucket list or just going to watch their grandchildren play ball. Gone are the days of simply donning a ball cap and some sunscreen to watch your kid’s baseball game. Now you load all of your spectator gear into a wagon. You might have a simple bag chair, or one that rocks or swings and has a canopy built into it, or a super snazzy chair that was converted from your wagon. You put your steel water bottle into the cup holder and finish emptying out the wagon. There’s a small pop-up tent to shield you from the elements, a blanket (just in case), a hat, sunblock, and sunglasses. Now you’re ready to watch the game in style.

Not having all of the fancy spectator gear, we trudged to the ball diamond with chair straps draped over our shoulders. As we approached, I noticed a sign which read, Please remember:

"These are kids. This is a game. Coaches are volunteers. Umpires are human. Your child is not playing for MLB."

I was thrilled to see this reminder about being polite at a ballgame.

While watching a game played by 4- and 5-year-olds, I overheard a coach tell the team, “Remember what I told you last week, no lying on the ground and no fighting over the ball.” After observing a few innings, I realized his instruction was quite valuable. At this age baseball is similar to herding cats. The cats were so proud when the bat connected with the ball, whether it sailed high or tumbled its way down the foul line.

I watched the little ones, some who didn’t know where to stand to hit the ball, and I watched 13- and 14-year-olds, who seemed incredibly polished with nine or so years of play behind them.

I was confused when I saw two members of “our” team playing in the outfield of the opposing team. I learned that if one team doesn’t have enough players who show up for a game, they can “borrow” from the other team to cover their spots in the field. They would take the two players who were at the end of the roster each inning and put them in the outfield for the other team. I thought that if it was confusing for me, it had to be confusing for the players, but they were true sports. I overheard the third baseman encouraging one of our players who was, rather dejectedly, headed out to left field. He doesn’t normally play outfield and the third baseman said, “It’s okay, you’ll do fine.” In another inning we were lagging behind in runs and had two outs when the batter hit a beautiful, arcing fly ball out to right field where his own teammate, who was temporarily playing for the other team, caught it squarely in the middle of his glove ending that inning. It was a great catch, but I wondered if it was hard for him to do knowing that he was making the third out for his own team. A less ethical player might have let it fall from his glove.

Watching the integrity shown by these young men, it became abundantly clear that the posted sign regarding sportsmanship was completely directed at the fans, because these players who were switching between teams exhibited true sportsmanship and were playing for the love of the game.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

