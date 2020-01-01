Column: Forever a proud Hawkeye

I normally write commentaries about politics, explaining how a rhetorical perspective informs our understanding of current events. But I am also a native Iowan, having grown up in Davenport, and an enormous fan of Iowa Hawkeye sports.

During my eight year tenure as a University of Iowa undergraduate and graduate student (1970-1978), Iowa fielded what at best might be described as mediocre football teams. Yet I attended almost all of the home games, hoping things would turn around. They didn’t, however, until I received my PhD in 1978 and took a faculty position at the University of Texas, a school noted for nationally-prominent football teams. It was only then that Iowa hired Hayden Fry.

When I arrived in Texas, I would drive to the outskirts of town to listen to Iowa games on WHO; keep in mind this was prior to internet and the availability of a wide array of sports cable television networks. Shortly following Fry’s transformation of Iowa football, a colleague of mine sent me a bumper sticker marketed by Fry and Iowa celebrating the new era: "Hook ‘em Hawks — Well It Works in Texas." I proudly posted this on my faculty office door. I continue watch all of Iowa’s games.

