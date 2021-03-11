Column: Forever changed by the pandemic

It seems like only yesterday — and a lifetime ago at the same time — that I was sitting with my colleagues Kelly Thompson and Anne Calder in the Quad Cities Community Foundation office on March 12, 2020, an otherwise uneventful Thursday afternoon were it not for the emerging news about the novel coronavirus. At the time, I don’t know that any of us fully grasped that our entire community — and world — would be transformed in many ways as a result of this virus.

And yet, our team and board of directors were struck with a feeling of urgency — to take the steps, right away, to do whatever it took to support our community in the coming days, weeks and months. Ultimately, that meant activating the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to combat the economic, social, and medical hardship we feared the virus might cause. We activated the fund the very next day with full board support, committing $100,000 to seed it.