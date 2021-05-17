Column: Free at last -- but not so fast

The CDC, citing newly published peer-reviewed information, has relaxed guidance on mask use by individuals having completed their vaccination series plus 14 days. Evidence based and appropriate. There were important exclusions, including high-risk exposure settings where crowding can result in intense exposures over extended intervals (e.g. public transportation) or where transmission to critical workers and patients would be a problem (i.e. health care settings).
The new evidence tells us that vaccinated folks are at low risk for infection and at low risk for both serious illness and transmission when infection occurs despite the jab. Also, it appears that the vaccines are effective against the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants present in the U.S. All good.
My material disappointments are the "one size fits all" nature of the recommendations, ignoring as they do conditions on the ground locally, and the absence of any sense of how to verify the vaccination status of the maskless. Local areas, including Scott County, continue to be "high risk" for transmission as defined by CDC, its most serious level. The recommendations should have been "indexed" by local risk.
Last Friday, local health departments received, without consultation or warning, a letter to education and childcare professionals in the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health recommended rescinding mask requirements in schools along with other changes regarding quarantine.
The Scott County Health Department opposed the state’s recommended changes on medical and public health grounds in a communication with school administrators, particularly with so few days left in the school year. CDC agrees with our position. The agency publicly shared the following talking points for state and local public health:
• "What about masks in schools?
As of now, the CDC’s school guidance remains unchanged. Most students will still be unvaccinated, and schools should follow CDC’s guidance for schools."
• What about teachers?
Teachers, school administrators, and staff should continue to follow CDC’s school guidance until more people and children are vaccinated."
Little spread is recognized inside schools precisely because of mask adherence and distancing. By contrast, childcare centers continue to see spread because of their younger students’ inability to mask and distance optimally. Success has been based on compliance with these CDC-recommended nonpharmaceutical interventions. Des Moines is now telling us they are optional — with only two weeks left in the school year.
The health department has asked the districts not to relax their rules. Here’s why:
• The infection rate has remained above 20 infections/100,000 population/day since late March, only falling slightly below that in the last several days. Five would be considered low risk. The 14-day average test positive rate remains high at 8.2% according to IDPH’s own data.
• In the last 30 days, Scott County has had 1,035 individuals test positive for COVID-19. For the entirety of the pandemic, 16% of the cases have been in those ages 0-18. During the last month, the percent in that age group has been 29%.
• Children transmit to both family members and others with whom they make contact, including those at high risk for serious outcomes, even when the infected child has no symptoms and is unrecognized as a source.
• While "only" 127 of the almost 600,000 deaths reported to CDC have been kids, these data do not accurately depict the toll COVID-19 has had on children. As of Monday this week, CDC reports 3,742 cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome-children (MIS-C); 1,009 required ICU care with the worst outcomes in school aged children. Thirty-seven percent had no preceding illness recognized as COVID-19 before the onset of MIS-C.
• Early studies of "long COVID" in children suggest that 12.9-42.6% who contract the virus have at least one long-lasting symptom impairing their daily activities.
• Vaccination is newly available for adolescents 12-15 and older, but few have started, and far fewer are fully vaccinated. We do not anticipate that children under age 12 will be eligible for vaccine until late summer or fall.
This has been a challenging year, and we all look forward to putting COVID-19 behind us. We are not there yet, particularly in Scott County where our epidemic curve is disturbing. Continued mask and distancing requirements will allow this school year to end safely — good medicine and good public health.
Dr. Louis Katz is medical director of the Scott County Health Department. These opinions are his and don't necessarily reflect those of the department.