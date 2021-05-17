Column: Free at last -- but not so fast

• In the last 30 days, Scott County has had 1,035 individuals test positive for COVID-19. For the entirety of the pandemic, 16% of the cases have been in those ages 0-18. During the last month, the percent in that age group has been 29%.

• Children transmit to both family members and others with whom they make contact, including those at high risk for serious outcomes, even when the infected child has no symptoms and is unrecognized as a source.

• While "only" 127 of the almost 600,000 deaths reported to CDC have been kids, these data do not accurately depict the toll COVID-19 has had on children. As of Monday this week, CDC reports 3,742 cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome-children (MIS-C); 1,009 required ICU care with the worst outcomes in school aged children. Thirty-seven percent had no preceding illness recognized as COVID-19 before the onset of MIS-C.

• Early studies of "long COVID" in children suggest that 12.9-42.6% who contract the virus have at least one long-lasting symptom impairing their daily activities.

• Vaccination is newly available for adolescents 12-15 and older, but few have started, and far fewer are fully vaccinated. We do not anticipate that children under age 12 will be eligible for vaccine until late summer or fall.

This has been a challenging year, and we all look forward to putting COVID-19 behind us. We are not there yet, particularly in Scott County where our epidemic curve is disturbing. Continued mask and distancing requirements will allow this school year to end safely — good medicine and good public health.

Dr. Louis Katz is medical director of the Scott County Health Department. These opinions are his and don't necessarily reflect those of the department.

