Column: Free speech ruling falls short

“[Expletive] school [expletive] softball [expletive] cheer [expletive] everything.”

This Snapchat post by 14-year-old Brandi Levy, with the F-word standing in for the family-newspaper friendly “expletives,” gave the United States Supreme Court its first opportunity in 50 years to come down on the side of students’ free speech rights. Posting from her private cellphone, on a weekend, from a convenience store, Brandi vented her frustration at not being selected for the varsity cheerleading team. Her post led to a yearlong suspension from cheerleading. In declaring Brandi’s speech protected, the court emphasized that America’s public schools are the “nurseries of democracy” and established new principles limiting their authority to punish off-campus speech.

Although celebrated as a major win for students, the lack of a bright line rule preserves reliance on discretion in school discipline and perpetuates existing disparities in school discipline practices. Across the country, students of color are suspended and expelled from school at alarming rates, higher than their white peers.