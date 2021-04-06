Column: Gaining insight from international students

When I started teaching at Augustana in 1974, there were very few international students at the college – one or two from Sweden, and that was pretty much it. Today, more than 10% of the student body – 11.9%, to be exact – come from other countries. That places Augustana in the top 25 colleges in the nation (the only college in Illinois to make the top 25.)
In the last two years, I have had students in my classes from Vietnam, China, Nepal, Myanmar, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Ghana and Norway. The country with the greatest number of international students at Augustana? Vietnam, with Morocco not far behind.
Studying at Augustana expands the horizons of the international students who come here. Many of them come from countries where they are not free to express their views and where there is not freedom of thought. For them, studying at Augustana is a whole new experience – one that, while at times stressful, they like very much.
The presence of significant numbers of international students also enriches the teaching-learning experience for students who have grown up in the United States. For example, in the business ethics class that I teach, there is a section on ethical issues with respect to the coffee trade with Ethiopia. (Coffee farmers in Ethiopia produce some of the best coffee beans in the world – coffee beans that are used in many expensive gourmet brands of coffee; yet, the coffee farmers who produce these high-quality coffee beans receive relatively little for their crops, with many of them living in poverty.) There were two students from Ethiopia in the class. I invited them to share with other students in the class their experiences in Ethiopia.
While I require papers for all of the courses that I teach, I do not assign topics. Students gain more from the experience of writing papers if they write on topics of particular interest to them. I do, however, encourage international students to draw upon their knowledge of their home countries when writing their papers. The result is papers that are both very interesting and very insightful:
• A student from China wrote a paper about the way that lack of freedom of the press and freedom of speech in China was detrimental to efforts to control the spread of COVID-19;
• A student from India wrote a paper about the way that women are subjected to cyberbullying in the part of India where she grew up (a paper that won a prize in an ethics essay contest);
• A student from Myanmar wrote a paper about the exploitation of workers and horrible working conditions in jade mines in her home country (most of the jadeite, which is carved into expensive works of art in China, comes from Myanmar);
• A student from Ghana wrote an insightful paper about the challenges that cocoa bean farmers, including members of her family, face in Ghana (another paper that won a prize in an ethics essay contest).
These are just a few examples of insightful papers that have been written by international students in the classes that I teach. Many more examples could be cited, if space allowed.
So how did Augustana end up in the top 25 colleges in the entire country in terms of the percentage of students from other countries? It didn’t just happen. It was the result of a tremendous amount of hard work. A substantial measure of the credit goes to Liz Nino, who is Augustana’s lead international recruiter. Prior to the pandemic shutting down international travel, she lived out of her suitcase while visiting high schools in many different countries. For example, she learned to know the principals of many of the key high schools in Vietnam (and has stayed in touch with them via email during the pandemic.)
Making certain that international students have a good experience when coming to our campus is also part of the equation. The college established the Office of International Student and Scholar Services to support and mentor international students from throughout the world.
Liz Nino states, "At Augustana, we work with families from Day One to establish a personal relationship with the college, and that extends throughout their time here. They can sense from the beginning that they are more than a number here."
Augustana was a good place to be when I joined the faculty in 1974. Because of the significant increase in the number of international students, it is an even better place to be today.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.