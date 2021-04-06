Column: Gaining insight from international students

When I started teaching at Augustana in 1974, there were very few international students at the college – one or two from Sweden, and that was pretty much it. Today, more than 10% of the student body – 11.9%, to be exact – come from other countries. That places Augustana in the top 25 colleges in the nation (the only college in Illinois to make the top 25.)

In the last two years, I have had students in my classes from Vietnam, China, Nepal, Myanmar, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Ghana and Norway. The country with the greatest number of international students at Augustana? Vietnam, with Morocco not far behind.

Studying at Augustana expands the horizons of the international students who come here. Many of them come from countries where they are not free to express their views and where there is not freedom of thought. For them, studying at Augustana is a whole new experience – one that, while at times stressful, they like very much.