Column: General John Buford and the Battle of Gettysburg

Later this week, we will mark the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, a pivotal moment in our nation's history. The battle was fought hundreds of miles from here, but it's important for all of us here to know that a Rock Island man, Brigadier General John Buford, played a key role in the battle.
On June 30, 1863, Buford and the division of Union cavalry he commanded rode into Gettysburg, a town of 2,400 with fewer than 500 buildings, some of which were used for manufacturing carriages, making shoes and tanning leather.
Aware that Confederate forces were approaching Gettysburg, Buford realized that it was crucial to prevent Confederate forces from occupying the high ground south of Gettysburg.
When Confederate forces that were part of Major General Henry Heth’s division (who had been a year ahead of Buford at West Point) approached Gettysburg from the northwest via the Chambersburg Pike the next morning, Buford’s men were ready for them. Fighting dismounted with their recently-issued breech-loaded Spencer carbines, which could fire several rounds a minute – much faster than muzzle-loading rifles – they had taken up defensive positions near the Lutheran Seminary. Buford used the cupola of the main building of the seminary – a building that is still in use today – as a lookout during the battle.
Buford’s dismounted cavalrymen held no hope of stopping the much larger Confederate force that had engaged them in battle. Their only hope was to slow down the attacking Confederate infantry long enough for Union reinforcements to arrive.
Marching on the "double quick" (165 steps per minute), advance units of the Army of the Potomac I Corps commanded by Major General John F. Reynolds arrived on the scene and joined the engagement at 10:20 a.m., by which time Confederate forces had pushed the dismounted cavalrymen east to McPherson Ridge.
Shortly after arriving on the battlefield, Reynolds, while giving orders to troops under his command, was shot in the neck. He fell from his horse, dying almost instantaneously. He was succeeded in command by Major General Abner Doubleday (who was erroneously credited with inventing the game of baseball.)
In heavy fighting, Union forces were pushed back to the town and eventually withdrew to Cemetery Ridge and the other high ground south of the town, high ground that Buford correctly realized would be an ideal defensive position.
The rest, as they say, is history. On the second day of the battle, Confederate forces under the command of Gen. Robert E. Lee unsuccessfully attempted to dislodge Union forces from Culp’s Hill on the right flank of the Union line and from Little Round Top on the left flank of the Union line. On the third and final day of the battle, Lee ordered a frontal assault on the center of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge, an assault that has gone down in history as "Pickett’s Charge," even though Major General George Pickett commanded only one of the divisions involved in the attack. It failed.
On the evening of July 4 (the same day the Confederate garrison 900 miles away in Vicksburg, Mississippi, surrendered to Major General Ulysses S. Grant), Lee ordered his defeated army to withdraw and return to Virginia. Though nearly two years of costly fighting remained, Gettysburg marked the beginning of the end for the Confederacy.
In November, President Abraham Lincoln traveled by train to Gettysburg for the dedication of the Soldier’s National Cemetery. In a 272-word address (which is less than half the length of this column) he stated, "The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here ..."
He was wrong about that. His simple but eloquent remarks in which he spoke of "a new birth of freedom" have reverberated through the halls of history since that momentous day.
Buford was not there to hear Lincoln’s inspiring words. In December, Buford became seriously ill. His wife, Pattie, who had continued to live in Rock Island, was informed of his illness. She was traveling to Washington, D.C., to be with him when he passed away December 16, 1863.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!