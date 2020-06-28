Column: General John Buford and the Battle of Gettysburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Later this week, we will mark the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, a pivotal moment in our nation's history. The battle was fought hundreds of miles from here, but it's important for all of us here to know that a Rock Island man, Brigadier General John Buford, played a key role in the battle.

On June 30, 1863, Buford and the division of Union cavalry he commanded rode into Gettysburg, a town of 2,400 with fewer than 500 buildings, some of which were used for manufacturing carriages, making shoes and tanning leather.

Aware that Confederate forces were approaching Gettysburg, Buford realized that it was crucial to prevent Confederate forces from occupying the high ground south of Gettysburg.

When Confederate forces that were part of Major General Henry Heth’s division (who had been a year ahead of Buford at West Point) approached Gettysburg from the northwest via the Chambersburg Pike the next morning, Buford’s men were ready for them. Fighting dismounted with their recently-issued breech-loaded Spencer carbines, which could fire several rounds a minute – much faster than muzzle-loading rifles – they had taken up defensive positions near the Lutheran Seminary. Buford used the cupola of the main building of the seminary – a building that is still in use today – as a lookout during the battle.