Column: Generosity lives here

We are fresh on the heels of announcing transformation grants last week that enabled local nonprofits to exponentially grow their reach. It was only possible through the support of the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund and just the type of philanthropy that lights a fire under others. It means more individuals with mental illness will make their way back to the workforce thanks to the vision of Vera French Mental Health Center. And through the work of Mercado on Fifth, diversity and equity will continue to be more than just buzzwords, as their year-round Mercado and business incubator demonstrate the community and economic value of the many small and minority-owned businesses that thousands of people enjoy every year. The work of these nonprofits is creative and inspirational.