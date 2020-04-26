Column: Genesius Guild faces another challenge

Every 25 years, the guild presents "The Comedian," a play about Genesius by French dramatist Henri Gheon, a nod to the group’s namesake, the mythic patron saint of actors. For over 40 years, full-staged opera opened the season, with works ranging from Mozart and Puccini to Copland and Gilbert & Sullivan. Ballet Quad Cities has been a partner for the last 23 years.

It has been a deeply involving effort by the 2,000-plus actors, singers, dancers and musicians who have participated, and the more than quarter-million attendees who have come from 48 states and 10 foreign countries. The work is exhausting, exhilarating — and addictive.

After managing the group for its first 60 years, I withdrew from the board and active participation. Whether acting or directing, theater takes genuine physical effort and I no longer have the stamina to keep up. There was also the question of how it might proceed after no members of the original crew were around.

The present board is a solid one, made up primarily of past performers and attendees. The group is well into its third generation of actors, adding new members of every age and background each season. The opera moved out of Lincoln Park three years ago in a collaboration with St. Ambrose and Augustana, under the aegis of Opera Quad Cities. That project is also canceled this year.