Column: Getting goosed by the lame ducks

Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, declined to discuss specifics of the Black Caucus agenda. But he and other members of that caucus have expressed dismay that there are not more minority owners in the state’s marijuana dispensaries.

But state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, said it is not enough to know the broad issues to be discussed, legislation needs to be reviewed carefully.

"So far, we haven’t seen any bills," she said. "And we really can’t weigh in until we have seen specific legislation."

Unfortunately, lawmakers are often kept in the dark until shortly before they are about to vote on a bill. This minimizes the opportunity for voters and interest groups to lobby against a bill before it comes up for a vote.

"Children are taught civics, but there are some who don’t like to see it practiced," said Ari DeWolf, a government affairs specialist for the Illinois Policy Institute.

"Lame duck" is the colloquial term for the period between an election and an inauguration. Some of those serving have either lost the election or have chosen not to seek re-election.