Column: Getting it right is up to you

Idle thoughts in an election year.

Iowa's precinct caucuses convene tomorrow for both Republicans and Democrats. This begins what we might consider a nine-month political gestation period, delivering a new Congress and other elected officials in the Nov. 8 election. In another month, there will be county conventions for each party, followed by district conventions in April; the state's primary will be June 7.

For most Americans, the caucus system seems a relic of the past and, in truth, it harkens back to the beginnings of democracy in Athens, where eligible males gathered regularly to hear arguments, ask questions, and finally vote on various matters. Tomorrow’s meetings will bring together party activists who will meet face-to-face, trading opinions and votes. Later on, in the June primary, the people choose their party's candidates.

Whatever the political procedures states use, there is a problem common to them all: they will represent the will of a narrow slice of each party’s membership — and a smaller percentage of the state at large. Only the most committed will show up to cast primary votes. Which is why we often wind up with candidates of extremist views.

The sad fact is that most Americans are quick to criticize the government, blaming it for anything that goes wrong, but slow to be part of the solution by giving the democratic process careful thought and informed participation. The loudest voice at the end of the bar too often winds up as his party’s choice.

You have perhaps heard the cogent saying: "Democracy doesn’t work; we work it." That’s what makes it so frustrating at times. Too many voters recognize a candidate’s party label, rather than his or her qualifications. They haven’t made the effort to judge the candidate’s knowledge, ability, or commitment to find solutions through compromise.

I have run for office as a Democrat, even though I started in life wanting to be a Republican. Down South, the Republican Party was opposed to segregation and I wanted to be aligned with that. It was Dick Nixon’s presence on the Republican ticket in 1952 that prompted me to cast my first vote for the Democrat. I was to spend much of my adult years voting against this unscrupulous man.

But it was the rare year in which I did not split my vote, from the top of the ticket to the bottom. When I entered the Illinois Senate, the first colleagues I talked to were Republicans. They were instructive and helpful. Fifty years ago, you could find politicians right and left on both sides of the aisle. One of the most liberal senators in the chamber back then was a collar county Republican. The most conservative later became an ally in passing one of my major bills. We could talk across the aisle and did.

That doesn’t mean that G.O.P. party discipline wasn’t strong, but that it could bend when it made sense to do so. When the Republicans wanted to cut a deal with Democratic Governor Dan Walker, they asked me to be the go-between. When I protested that I was not close to Walker, I received one of the two best compliments I was to receive in politics: "We trust you."

Over the years, I have given advice and help to both Republicans and Democrats. If a candidate has integrity, party affiliation doesn’t matter. But politics can be a slippery business and you can make wrong choices.

Let me give you an example.

When Dan Walker lost the gubernatorial primary to Michael Howlett in 1976, I was among the many who thought he had made a mistake. Mike could have been secretary of state for life, but Mayor Richard Daley hounded him to oppose Walker. In the end he agreed and won a narrow victory. But the media uncovered a minor scandal which doomed his campaign.

He was opposed by Republican Jim Thompson, a fresh presence in the G.O.P. who seemed to be the kind of straight arrow the office needed. In the end, I decided to vote for Thompson. After the election, I had a private meeting with him and said I thought him a reformer and he could count on my support. Two years into his first term, my confidence was shaken.

During his campaign, he had pledged to veto any legislative pay raise. He was true to his word, but there was a catch. Near the end of the session, he called for a meeting of Senate and House leaders and shocked them by proposing that they pass a pay raise: $8,000 for legislators and $16,000 for him. After the meeting, George Ryan, the Republican house leader, objected, saying "he’ll take $8,000 like the rest of us."

The plan was simple. Pass the bill, send it to him and he would veto it as promised. Then each chamber could override the veto; all to be done within the space of three days. If the governor did nothing, the bill would become law in 60 days. But he immediately vetoed the bill and sent it back to the legislature where it was quickly overridden.

Thompson had kept his word, but it was part of a devious plot of is own devising to secure a pay raise for himself and legislators. When I learned what was afoot, I alerted a trusted reporter and Thompson was publicly implicated in the scheme. We were no longer allies.

Even if you pay attention you can make a bad choice. But that doesn’t absolve you of the obligation to do so; especially at either caucus or primary. A democratic republic is what you make it. It’s easy to blame others, but the ultimate responsibility of getting it right is yours.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

