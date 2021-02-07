Column: Give us the tools to control crime

As mayor of Davenport, I read the Jan. 24 editorial "Funding the Police" with peaked interest. Funding for public safety personnel became a much-discussed topic in 2020, and rightfully so. The City of Davenport recognizes that trying to address the issues of crime in our community with only more sworn officers, though that may be needed, will not be as effective as a comprehensive, well-rounded approach — one that not only addresses the underlying causes of crime in our community but also deals swiftly with the acute presence of crime in our neighborhoods.
This year, Davenport has proposed a new public safety levy for consideration at the state level to begin a discussion on what more local control for public safety funding could look like. Davenport’s general fund levy, the source of funding that pays for all public safety costs, has been capped since the 1980s. This means that even if the residents of Davenport wanted their City Council to raise the tax levy to fund more public safety initiatives, they would not be able to do so. Ultimately, we believe the residents of Davenport should have a say in such an important decision.
The impacts of crime in our community are very real. Between 2019 and 2020, incidents of gun violence in our community have increased dramatically. Other violent crimes, such as robbery and aggravated assault, also increased. There has been a concerning increase in special victim crimes, including child abuse and domestic violence. It is no wonder that our bi-annual citizen's survey shows that residents want the City Council to continue prioritizing public safety in our annual budget.
The Davenport Police Department is committed to the safety of our community and has made many internal enhancements. These include the creation of a Gun Crime Unit to address the rising number of gun-related offenses, and the purchase of a NIBIN system to decrease the processing time of gun casings and provide detectives with timely leads to follow up on. In 2019, the Davenport Police Department was accepted into the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership program. This program is designed to assist communities dealing with precipitous increases in crime through training and technical assistance. While the Davenport Police Department has, and will continue to make internal enhancements, they are doing so with little additional resources because of the capped general fund levy.
Davenport recognizes that a comprehensive, well-rounded approach will be the most effective at reducing crime in our community. We understand that strategies such as investing in neighborhood health can have a beneficial impact on crime. Over the past five years, Davenport has made substantial investments in our urban core neighborhoods, areas that historically have been disenfranchised and seen little public or private reinvestment. For example, the Davenport DREAM Project encourages new home ownership and the restoration of deteriorating houses in our urban core neighborhoods. This program has invested over $1.5 million dollars in nearly 100 projects, 20 of which were for new homeowners. Davenport has also leveraged over $3.5 million dollars in federal funding to assist low-income residents purchase a home or rehabilitate their current home. Neighborhood revitalization matters when talking about addressing crime issues, and Davenport is doing just that.
We also recognize that early intervention and prevention efforts for our youth and families is critical if we are ultimately going to have long-term success in combating crime in our community. That is why I am so passionate about bringing the concept of a Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) to Scott County. A JAC aims to prevent and divert youth from juvenile justice and welfare systems through a single point of entry which identifies underlying issues that are root causes of concerning behavior and then helps them gain access to individualized resources and services to assist them. Now is the time to bring this concept to fruition in our community.
Davenport has a responsibility to ensure that we are breaking the cycle of multi-generational poverty which can lead to violence. Our request is simple: give the residents of Davenport local control to decide how we address the issue of crime in our community. Enable us with the tools to develop a comprehensive, well-rounded approach that will not only address the acute crime currently in our community, but also aim to prevent future crime from occurring. This is critical as we continue to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming community for all.
Mike Matson is the mayor of Davenport.