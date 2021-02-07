Column: Give us the tools to control crime

As mayor of Davenport, I read the Jan. 24 editorial "Funding the Police" with peaked interest. Funding for public safety personnel became a much-discussed topic in 2020, and rightfully so. The City of Davenport recognizes that trying to address the issues of crime in our community with only more sworn officers, though that may be needed, will not be as effective as a comprehensive, well-rounded approach — one that not only addresses the underlying causes of crime in our community but also deals swiftly with the acute presence of crime in our neighborhoods.

This year, Davenport has proposed a new public safety levy for consideration at the state level to begin a discussion on what more local control for public safety funding could look like. Davenport’s general fund levy, the source of funding that pays for all public safety costs, has been capped since the 1980s. This means that even if the residents of Davenport wanted their City Council to raise the tax levy to fund more public safety initiatives, they would not be able to do so. Ultimately, we believe the residents of Davenport should have a say in such an important decision.