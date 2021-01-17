Column: Given a chance against Covid

We use the word vaccine because a British doctor invented the first one with the help of cows; vacca is Latin for cow. He used cowpox to create immunity from smallpox in 1796. Vaccinating against smallpox led to the 1980 global eradication of a disease which had plagued humans for 3,000 years. According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 20 infectious, life-threatening diseases that can be prevented with vaccination.

I feel privileged to have been a part of the first mass public health vaccination in Rock Island County since the last one I attended. As a nurse, I was included in phase 1A of the Rock Island County Health Department’s clinic last week.

Healthcare workers snaked cars through the parking lot of the Greater Quad City Auto Auction waiting for the chance to start sticking it to Covid. The clinic was to begin at 9 a.m., but if you arrived at 7:15 a.m. there were already nine anxious people in front of you.