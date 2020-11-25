Column: Giving thanks for their care

Entering and exiting a patient room now takes extra time and critical thinking. The "donning and doffing" of protective equipment must be done with a very systematic approach as to not contaminate any surface or co-worker. All surfaces must be wiped down with a disinfectant.

To reduce the number of times extra protective equipment must be "donned and doffed," we have reduced the number of trips in and out of patient rooms by creatively extending the tubing on many machines and placing them outside the patient room so that IV drips and vital sign equipment can be monitored on an ongoing bases.

Together, these teams of nurses and patient care techs, along with providers, are supporting one another to effectively help patients fight the virus.

It’s more than just medical care … it’s life support. Nurses and patient care techs are on the frontline of the global fight against the novel coronavirus. They make up two-thirds of the health care workforce and provide the majority of patients' day-to-day care.

It never fails to amaze me how powerful a group of nurses can be when faced with adversity. Every day, but especially during these trying times, I marvel at their stamina and am humbled by their sacrifice.