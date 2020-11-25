Column: Giving thanks for their care

Especially in this week of reflection and giving thanks, the men and women who have chosen the extraordinary profession of nursing are in our thoughts.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and patient care techs in the region have responded to every challenge. There have been many challenges.
The pandemic has put an extreme strain on our world and all its people, particularly those in health care.
Because of COVID, it’s not business as usual.
Due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, Genesis Health System is being pushed to the staff’s capacity. COVID-19 has especially challenged the nursing profession. Our health system is unable to maintain a primary nursing care model and has had to find ways to leverage existing nursing care assistance to serve larger numbers of patients. This has resulted in a move to a team-based nursing model as a way to provide care during the COVID-19 crisis.
The whole notion of what "type" of nurse and area of specialty went out the door with COVID-19. Nurses of all specialties are redeploying to assist in the care of critically ill patients with COVID-19.
If you were a business intelligence administration nurse, you may now be helping with inpatient care. If you were a quality management nurse, you may now be helping with inpatient care. If you were an outpatient physician office nurse or medical assistant, you may now be helping with inpatient care.
A new staffing command center was created overnight to address the flow of this staffing team. This room has turned into a hub of activity as our team of five works to place these willing staff members in the right patient care environment. A training video was created to help these nurses brush up on their hospital skills. The pandemic has reminded us that nursing is one profession, and together, its practitioners are navigating this uncharted territory along the front lines of patient care.
Nurses and other health care professionals have moved swiftly to create new, innovative tactics that enhance the ability to work together and deliver high-quality, compassionate patient care. Nursing "teams" have been created with a "Team Lead Nurse" at the forefront. This nurse directs the resource nurses and patient care techs to perform specific elements of care for our hospitalized patients. This allows staff with inpatient and critical care experience to focus on elements that require their expertise.
For example, one team may be made up of a lead nurse, a resource nurse, and a patient care tech. This team will be able to care for double the number of patients that one primary nurse would have cared for in our normal care model. As the number of patients with COVID-19 increases in our hospitals, the need for more staff also increases. The virus has also challenged care providers to come up with new and different methods of care. Proning, for example, is one such care that requires an entire team. A patient is turned from lying on their back to their stomach; this can help to distribute oxygen more evenly throughout the lungs and improve overall oxygenation for a patient in respiratory distress.
Entering and exiting a patient room now takes extra time and critical thinking. The "donning and doffing" of protective equipment must be done with a very systematic approach as to not contaminate any surface or co-worker. All surfaces must be wiped down with a disinfectant.
To reduce the number of times extra protective equipment must be "donned and doffed," we have reduced the number of trips in and out of patient rooms by creatively extending the tubing on many machines and placing them outside the patient room so that IV drips and vital sign equipment can be monitored on an ongoing bases.
Together, these teams of nurses and patient care techs, along with providers, are supporting one another to effectively help patients fight the virus.
It’s more than just medical care … it’s life support. Nurses and patient care techs are on the frontline of the global fight against the novel coronavirus. They make up two-thirds of the health care workforce and provide the majority of patients' day-to-day care.
It never fails to amaze me how powerful a group of nurses can be when faced with adversity. Every day, but especially during these trying times, I marvel at their stamina and am humbled by their sacrifice.
I have watched this remarkable team of heroes quickly band together to give the gifts of their knowledge, professionalism and compassion to our hospital and the patients who so desperately need it. I have seen them as they battle their own fears of the virus, the sheer exhaustion some are working through, and the countless hours they have missed spending with their own families. However, they return day in and day out to continue to provide care to our community.
We are hopeful the virus will be under control soon. In the meantime, give thanks for nurses and keep them in your thoughts. We continue to ask a great deal from these dedicated professionals.
Theresa Main, a registered nurse with a master's degree in nursing, is president of Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and nursing service administrator for Genesis Health System.
