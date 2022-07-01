Column: Glass half-empty syndrome

Have you noticed how often positive stories these days are told in such a way that we come away feeling upset or disappointed? We hear the nation is experiencing record or near record high employment. But the story usually gets muted by accounts of jobs going unfilled or wage increases driving up inflation. We witness an impressively orchestrated global effort by President Biden to combat Vladimir Putin’s Nazi-like aggression against Ukraine. Yet we hear about how the war is driving up fuel and food prices. We know about the massive Covid relief and infrastructure bills that Congress passed which averted near-certain recession and set the stage for keeping America competitive. Yet, we hear a chorus of naysayers complaining about rising budget deficits and (again) higher inflation.

Even when Walmart and other big box stores report overstocked inventory driving big sales that should dampen inflation, we’re warned this could foreshadow a looming recession.

The result is what may be described as a national epidemic of the “Glass Half Empty Syndrome” – as in, “You can view life one of two ways: as ‘the glass is half empty’ or the ‘glass is half full’”.

This negative slant on the world leaves roughly the same bad aftertaste as eating spoiled food.

Now the reasons for this negative approach to events are varied.

One explanation is that negative stories often sell. Perhaps it goes back to the old saying “If it bleeds it leads”. Or, as otherwise put: “The media reports the cat that did climb the tree – not the cat that didn’t”.

Social media works the same way: Negative stories get greater response. Studies have shown social media algorithms favor falsehoods, conflict, and anger over truth and positive stories.

Another explanation is political. There are those whose political ambitions are tied to opposing change, even change clearly for the better. One political party in particular has chosen for the last several years to be “the Party of Nope” – in apparent backlash to the other party casting itself as “the Party of Hope”. It has gotten to the point where some GOP Leaders like Mitch McConnell have gone so far as to assert they won’t say what they support until after they regain control of Congress in 2022. Then they’ll let us know!

The result: Good news gets lost in the negative narrative.

Now certainly there is some serious bad news out there. The continued reluctance of many leaders to deal with the mounting crisis of climate change gives one example. The growth in power of antidemocracy leaders from South America to Eastern Europe to the Far East is another. And the random mass shootings that fill our headlines with head-spinning frequency offer a third.

But this is precisely why the “Glass Half Empty Syndrome” is so pernicious. It distracts from real progress actually being made within our nation and the world. From advancing our nation’s competitiveness and interconnectedness through new infrastructure; to resuming the role of world leader largely abandoned during the Trump years; to seeing the economy rebound after the Covid crisis and experiencing record employment, there is much to be hopeful and positive about.

Viewing the glass as half full instead of the other way around can afford a more realistic view and sets the stage for better days ahead. It can also help reduce the frustrated divisiveness that so often accompanies an unreservedly dark view of the world around us.

Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.

