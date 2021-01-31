Column: Gliding out of our comfort zone

I have admired cross country runners since I was a little girl watching my big brother run. I think they embody the ultimate definition of endurance, perseverance and relentlessness. I have never been considered the least bit athletic. As a child I could bounce my Hippity Hop around the entire block and was able to advance past many levels of Jacks, but I lack the grace and coordination to keep a bicycle upright for any length of time or to make a bat and a ball connect.
As we grow up we tend to define ourselves by how we spend our time, by what we are good at doing. We accept who we are and what we, or others, think we are capable of doing. As we age we become set in our comfortable ways and in the way we perceive ourselves.
I was on my way to 50 years old when I went mountain biking with a group of fearless teens. I, who had been unable to keep my childhood banana-seated Huffy upright, was barreling over large, damp, slippery stones in the woods. I was not smiling while my brain was chanting, "Do not press only the front brakes! Do not flip this bike!"
I endured through my terror and with this same group of teens went zip-lining over treetops to land in a lake. Tears were involved and much encouragement from the teen-aged girls. My favorite part was landing in the lake.
Shortly before turning 60, a friend and I learned to cross country ski on a lovely, large, oval flat track. I made my way around the oval several times without hating it. I went home and boasted to my surprised family that I was now a cross country skier. My oldest brother immediately located some used equipment to take me skiing with him. My thighs, knees and ankles were screaming at me as I followed him on what he considered to be a simple foray. It wasn’t a flat, oval track. As he waited on top of a hill I was trying to get up, I pictured him crossing the finish line of his long-ago cross country races and wondered why on earth I thought I could do this. But I did it! After several falls I wanted to stay with my bum planted firmly in the snow and just scoot to the car, but I accepted assistance to get up and relentlessly continued to trudge, I mean glide, behind my relentless brother.
Several years later I completed a grueling online course to augment my nursing education. I learned how to use a drop box and present in online discussion groups. I persevered through endless overwhelming hours. Things which had been far beyond my technological abilities. Next I used YouTube videos to learn how to arm knit and decorate cakes and cookies. I think you can learn how to do anything you want on YouTube.
Each day we wake up we are given a chance to live. We can stay contentedly within our comfort zone or we can try something new. Think outside of the box. Surprise yourself and others. We are capable of much more than we imagine.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.