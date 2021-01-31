Column: Gliding out of our comfort zone

I have admired cross country runners since I was a little girl watching my big brother run. I think they embody the ultimate definition of endurance, perseverance and relentlessness. I have never been considered the least bit athletic. As a child I could bounce my Hippity Hop around the entire block and was able to advance past many levels of Jacks, but I lack the grace and coordination to keep a bicycle upright for any length of time or to make a bat and a ball connect.

As we grow up we tend to define ourselves by how we spend our time, by what we are good at doing. We accept who we are and what we, or others, think we are capable of doing. As we age we become set in our comfortable ways and in the way we perceive ourselves.

I was on my way to 50 years old when I went mountain biking with a group of fearless teens. I, who had been unable to keep my childhood banana-seated Huffy upright, was barreling over large, damp, slippery stones in the woods. I was not smiling while my brain was chanting, "Do not press only the front brakes! Do not flip this bike!"

I endured through my terror and with this same group of teens went zip-lining over treetops to land in a lake. Tears were involved and much encouragement from the teen-aged girls. My favorite part was landing in the lake.